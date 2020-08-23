Attorney General, Progressive Prosecutors Join MDP Cannabis Caucus for Upcoming Interactive Livestream Events
Dana Nessel joins MDP Cannabis Caucus leaders Aug. 28 for live stream event, takes questions; Sept. 3 broadcast features 3 progressive prosecutor candidates
If you are interested in the Caucus fight for criminal justice reform, amnesty and expungement for victims of marijuana prohibition, and freeing marijuana prisoners, please attend these events.”FLINT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party is excited to be hosting two upcoming virtual and interactive events.
— Cannabis Caucus, Michigan Democratic Party
Friday August 28th is 'A Cannabis Conversation With AG Dana Nessel'
Cannabis Caucus leaders will ask Attorney General Nessel several questions before opening the floor to citizen input. Viewers can watch the event on Facebook Live and submit their questions via the chat function. Subjects include the attorney general's recent efforts to obtain freedom for longstanding cannabis prisoner and current coronavirus patient Michael Thompson; expungement issues, including the current bill package and a proposed set of state instructions guiding the convicted through the process; descheduling cannabis in Michigan; a hotline for cannabis patients/consumers to report non-compliant government officials or businesses. Caucus representatives include Zahra Abbas and Rick Thompson.
This meeting is another in a series of events which "we hope to be a growing collaboration with the attorney general's office, working for justice for all marijuana prisoners," wrote Mike McCurdy, Caucus Chairman.
Thursday September 3rd is 'Progressive Prosecution, Transforming Criminal Justice'
The Caucus teams with three progressive prosecutor candidates in the run-up to the November 3rd general election. Each have made pro-cannabis statements during their primary election contests, and are ready to discuss cannabis community issues and ideas prior to the November 3rd general election. Featured: current Ingham County Prosecutor, Carol Siemon; Washtenaw County's Democratic nominee for prosecutor Eli Savit; and Karen McDonald, the Democratic nominee for Oakland County Prosecutor. Caucus representatives will include Mike McCurdy and Jamie Lowell.
All events are free and no advance registration is required. Both events will be live streamed on the Caucus FB page at:
https://www.facebook.com/MICannaCaucus
Rick Thompson
Cannabis Caucus- Michigan Democratic Party
+1 5863508943
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook