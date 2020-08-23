Williston State Police Barracks News Release I89 Car Fire
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A103579
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 8/23/2020 at approximately 0930
INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 Mile Marker 77 Southbound
OPERATOR: Nasser Tibaijuka
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, State Police received several calls of a white box truck on fire. Troopers responded in the area of mile marker 77 in the town of Richmond, VT on I89. Upon arrival, Troopers observed the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
The operator, Nasser Tibaijuka was able to pull the vehicle over into the breakdown where he exited the vehicle and move to safety. There were no reported injuries to the operator or other motorists, it is unclear what caused the fire.
Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
802-878-7111
Giancarlo.Digenova@vermont.gov