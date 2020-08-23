Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williston State Police Barracks News Release I89 Car Fire

NEWS RELEASE

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A103579

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova                           

STATION: Williston                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 8/23/2020 at approximately 0930

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 Mile Marker 77 Southbound

 

OPERATOR: Nasser Tibaijuka                                                        

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, MA

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, State Police received several calls of a white box truck on fire. Troopers responded in the area of mile marker 77 in the town of Richmond, VT on I89. Upon arrival, Troopers observed the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

The operator, Nasser Tibaijuka was able to pull the vehicle over into the breakdown where he exited the vehicle and move to safety. There were no reported injuries to the operator or other motorists, it is unclear what caused the fire.

 

 

 

Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

802-878-7111

Giancarlo.Digenova@vermont.gov

 

Williston State Police Barracks News Release I89 Car Fire

