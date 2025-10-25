Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,242 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,716 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Dispensing Drugs to a Minor on School Grounds, Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency, Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3007148

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak                            

STATION: Berlin Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/10/2025 at 12:30 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gallison Hill Road, East Montpelier, Vermont

VIOLATION: Dispensing Drugs to a Minor on School Grounds, Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency, and Recklessly Endangering a Person

 

ACCUSED: John A. Boyd                                   

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 12:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 2025, the Vermont State Police received a report of an unprofessional relationship between a teacher and a student at U-32 Middle & High School, located on Gallison Hill Road in the Town of East Montpelier, Washington County, Vermont.

Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to the school and began an investigation, which determined that 56-year-old John A. Boyd, a teacher at U-32, dispensed marijuana to a juvenile student on school grounds. On Friday, Oct. 24, Boyd turned himself in at the Berlin Barracks and was arrested on charges of dispensing drugs to a minor on school grounds, contributing to juvenile delinquency, and recklessly endangering a person.

Boyd was processed at the Berlin Barracks before being released with a criminal citation. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment on the charges at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 6, 2025, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre.

No further information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Boyd’s arraignment.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/06/2025 8:30 AM       

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Dispensing Drugs to a Minor on School Grounds, Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency, Reckless Endangerment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more