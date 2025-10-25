Berlin Barracks / Dispensing Drugs to a Minor on School Grounds, Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency, Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3007148

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/10/2025 at 12:30 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gallison Hill Road, East Montpelier, Vermont

VIOLATION: Dispensing Drugs to a Minor on School Grounds, Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency, and Recklessly Endangering a Person

ACCUSED: John A. Boyd

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 12:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 2025, the Vermont State Police received a report of an unprofessional relationship between a teacher and a student at U-32 Middle & High School, located on Gallison Hill Road in the Town of East Montpelier, Washington County, Vermont.

Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to the school and began an investigation, which determined that 56-year-old John A. Boyd, a teacher at U-32, dispensed marijuana to a juvenile student on school grounds. On Friday, Oct. 24, Boyd turned himself in at the Berlin Barracks and was arrested on charges of dispensing drugs to a minor on school grounds, contributing to juvenile delinquency, and recklessly endangering a person.

Boyd was processed at the Berlin Barracks before being released with a criminal citation. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment on the charges at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 6, 2025, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre.

No further information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Boyd’s arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/06/2025 8:30 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.