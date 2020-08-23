SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ Unlawful Trespass

VSP Press Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE- INCIDENT

CASE#: 20B302802

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Raymond Witkowski

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: August 23rd 2020, 1144 hours

LOCATION: Post Drive, Pownal, VT

VIOLATION(S): Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Sarah Gendron

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

VICTIM: N/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 23rd 2020 at 1144 hours, VSP Shaftsbury Troopers were dispatched to a trespassing complaint on Post Drive in Pownal. Troopers arrived and located Gendron, 27, who had entered onto and remained on property where she had no legitimate reason to, in defiance of numerous signs and markings indicating no trespassing was allowed. Gendron refused to leave after being ordered to by Troopers and was subsequently placed under arrest for Unlawful Trespass. Gendron was transported to the Shaftsbury State Police barracks for processing and was released on a citation to appear before the Bennington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on October 19th 2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 10/19/20

COURT: Bennington Superior Court-Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Raymond Witkowski

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road, Shaftsbury, VT

(802)442-5421

raymond.witkowski@vermont.gov