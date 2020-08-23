SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE- INCIDENT
CASE#: 20B302802
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Raymond Witkowski
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: August 23rd 2020, 1144 hours
LOCATION: Post Drive, Pownal, VT
VIOLATION(S): Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Sarah Gendron
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 23rd 2020 at 1144 hours, VSP Shaftsbury Troopers were dispatched to a trespassing complaint on Post Drive in Pownal. Troopers arrived and located Gendron, 27, who had entered onto and remained on property where she had no legitimate reason to, in defiance of numerous signs and markings indicating no trespassing was allowed. Gendron refused to leave after being ordered to by Troopers and was subsequently placed under arrest for Unlawful Trespass. Gendron was transported to the Shaftsbury State Police barracks for processing and was released on a citation to appear before the Bennington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on October 19th 2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 10/19/20
COURT: Bennington Superior Court-Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Raymond Witkowski
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Field Station
96 Airport Road, Shaftsbury, VT
(802)442-5421
raymond.witkowski@vermont.gov