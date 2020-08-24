Pricing Released for New ARC Safety Management Risk Assessment Tool

Free to Current Clients

Now when an operator is alerted to assessments that might need further review, they can instantly interact with people performing the task and help make better decisions related to risk assessments.”
— ARC Safety Management CEO Mark Baier
WASHINGTON, D.C., U.S., August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARC, a leading provider of Safety Management System (SMS) software, has released its newest Risk Assessment Tool, which now includes an augmented approval process for higher level risk assessments.

Priced at $800 and up for new ARC customers, the ARC safety tool will be added free of charge to existing ARC clients. The multipurpose ARCrisk module can accommodate flight, ground, maintenance, FBOs, and drone ops.

This latest ARCrisk module update was developed following a request from the U.S. Armed Forces, but being equally relevant to private aviation, is now being provided to all ARC subscribers. ARC users were also invited to participate in a rigorous beta test of the system, leading to additional refinements which resulted in an easy to use approval flow.

"This enhancement gives operators the ability to have more oversight and visibility into what is happening within their flight departments," said ARC Safety Management CEO Mark Baier. "Now when an operator is alerted to assessments that might need further review, they can instantly interact with people performing the task and help make better decisions related to risk assessments."

The Process

With the new update, the process begins as normal with submitting a Risk Assessment. If the assessment results in a Medium or High-Risk score, an operator has the option to begin a Review and Approval step. The submission is then pushed to a supervisor for review, who can decide to approve or reject it.

In some cases, the approval process might end there, but for larger departments it can be further advanced up the approval chain. The requester and all individuals involved receive alerts when an assessment has been approved or rejected and the approval status appears in the status column.

About ARC

ARC Safety Management is a modular online and app solution for managing safety, communications and overall aviation operations. The company offers customizable web and mobile Safety Management Systems for aircraft operations, FBOs and commercial drone operators to submit, store and analyze SMS data.

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, ARC is the sister company of AviationManuals, the leading provider of operations manuals to fixed and rotary wing operators, drone operators, technicians, and FBOs worldwide. ARC supports a strong safety culture for flight departments through configurable SMS software and apps, while continuing, together with AviationManuals, to make delivering and managing digital manuals easy. For more information on ARC go to https://arcsky.com/discover-arc/.

AviationManuals is a member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), and the National Air Transportation Association (NATA). For more information on AviationManuals, click www.aviationmanuals.com.

Jim Gregory for ARC Safety Management
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here

You just read:

Pricing Released for New ARC Safety Management Risk Assessment Tool

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jim Gregory for ARC Safety Management
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
Company/Organization
James Gregory Consultancy llc
1440 N. Gatewood, Suite 46
Wichita, Kansas, 67206
United States
+1 316-558-8578
Visit Newsroom
About

Let me help your company increase its visibility and profile through cost-effective public relations. I can make smaller organizations appear much larger and I can add PR uplift to larger companies. I founded James Gregory Consultancy to promote capabilities of organizations involved in aviation. I have helped more than 50 aviation organizations, including OEMs Beech, Boeing, Cessna, Dassault, Hawker, Learjet and Piper. I’ve helped spread the word about dozens of new aircraft for OEMs including Boeing, Learjet, Beech, Hawker and Piper, plus FBOs, MROs, a pilot training organization, air medical providers, avionics manufacturers, and about every facet of the industry. The secret of my success is so simple that I’m happy to share it: I work hard. I work long. And I work with such total dedication that every client feels as though they are my only client.

James Gregory Consultancy llc

More From This Author
Pricing Released for New ARC Safety Management Risk Assessment Tool
New ARC Risk Assessment Tool with Augmented Approval Process Ready for Customers
Time to Apply for IADA Biz Aviation Scholarships
View All Stories From This Author