Pricing Released for New ARC Safety Management Risk Assessment Tool
Free to Current Clients
Now when an operator is alerted to assessments that might need further review, they can instantly interact with people performing the task and help make better decisions related to risk assessments.”WASHINGTON, D.C., U.S., August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARC, a leading provider of Safety Management System (SMS) software, has released its newest Risk Assessment Tool, which now includes an augmented approval process for higher level risk assessments.
— ARC Safety Management CEO Mark Baier
Priced at $800 and up for new ARC customers, the ARC safety tool will be added free of charge to existing ARC clients. The multipurpose ARCrisk module can accommodate flight, ground, maintenance, FBOs, and drone ops.
This latest ARCrisk module update was developed following a request from the U.S. Armed Forces, but being equally relevant to private aviation, is now being provided to all ARC subscribers. ARC users were also invited to participate in a rigorous beta test of the system, leading to additional refinements which resulted in an easy to use approval flow.
"This enhancement gives operators the ability to have more oversight and visibility into what is happening within their flight departments," said ARC Safety Management CEO Mark Baier. "Now when an operator is alerted to assessments that might need further review, they can instantly interact with people performing the task and help make better decisions related to risk assessments."
The Process
With the new update, the process begins as normal with submitting a Risk Assessment. If the assessment results in a Medium or High-Risk score, an operator has the option to begin a Review and Approval step. The submission is then pushed to a supervisor for review, who can decide to approve or reject it.
In some cases, the approval process might end there, but for larger departments it can be further advanced up the approval chain. The requester and all individuals involved receive alerts when an assessment has been approved or rejected and the approval status appears in the status column.
About ARC
ARC Safety Management is a modular online and app solution for managing safety, communications and overall aviation operations. The company offers customizable web and mobile Safety Management Systems for aircraft operations, FBOs and commercial drone operators to submit, store and analyze SMS data.
Based in the Washington, D.C. area, ARC is the sister company of AviationManuals, the leading provider of operations manuals to fixed and rotary wing operators, drone operators, technicians, and FBOs worldwide. ARC supports a strong safety culture for flight departments through configurable SMS software and apps, while continuing, together with AviationManuals, to make delivering and managing digital manuals easy. For more information on ARC go to https://arcsky.com/discover-arc/.
AviationManuals is a member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), and the National Air Transportation Association (NATA). For more information on AviationManuals, click www.aviationmanuals.com.
