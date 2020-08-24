DESIGN FOR A DIFFERENCE EXPANDS WITH HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS CONTEST; SEEKS COMMUNITY HEROES TO RECEIVE ROOM MAKEOVER
Nationwide Contest Awards Community Heroes With Free Flooring and Expert Advice For A Complete Room Makeover
No nomination will be turned away. Over the past seven years, we’ve rolled up our sleeves and transformed over 250 spaces at charities across the country, but 2020 is different.”MANCHESTER, NH, USA, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Design For A Difference, a community driven design movement, today announced Home Is Where The Heart Is, a nationwide contest that awards community heroes with free flooring and expert advice for a complete room makeover.
Design For A Difference is the charitable program launched by The International Design Guild (IDG), an alliance of over 60 locally-owned and operated floor covering showrooms throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Starting now, neighbors, friends and family can nominate their favorite community hero for a chance to win free flooring and design advice valued at up to $10,000, plus a one-on-one design consultation with a leading design expert. Additionally, there are four secondary prizes awarded valued at up to $2,500.
Home Is Where The Heart Is is not only geared toward front line workers but also anyone who has helped hold the community up during this trying time.
“No nomination will be turned away,” said Mark Brunetz, celebrity designer and national spokesperson for Design For A Difference. “Over the past seven years, we’ve rolled up our sleeves and transformed over 250 spaces at charities across the country, but 2020 is different. We’ve watched individuals step up and embody the best of humanity during these challenging times, so now we’re expanding our efforts to reward these heroes directly. Any person who has contributed in a meaningful way to help and inspire during the pandemic is eligible to receive the makeover prizes. And I will personally be providing the design consultation for the winner.”
Keith Spano, President of IDG, said the new initiative comes at an important time in Design For A Difference’s evolution. “We’re proud to have members who are socially conscious, and who have been giving back to deserving organizations in their communities since this program launched in 2013,” said Spano. “By shifting our focus in 2020, we’re looking to reward deserving individuals who are the unsung heroes.”
To submit a nomination or for more information, please visit https://designforadifference.com/contest/enter/.
Design For A Difference™ is the only community-based, design-driven movement that spans both the U.S. and Canada. Now in its 7th year, the initiative partners its socially conscious members with other businesses and interior designers to make over much needed spaces at local charities. For more information go to www.DesignForADifference.com.
About the International Design Guild
Our members are an elite group who are driven by inspiration and the desire to bring it home. Luxury market customers expect a personalized journey. We focus on making interior design ideas come to life through art, beauty and creativity. Through our affiliation with the nation's largest floor covering buying group, our showrooms have become a premier resource for homeowners, interior designers and architects who bring inspiration to life. For more information, please visit http://www.ccaglobalpartners.com/divisions/international-design-guild.
