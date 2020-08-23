Beyond COVID-19: The Future of Retail. What's coming
Beyond COVID-19: Will you set the new normal or remain on the sidelines? Join and participate to win a new iPad 10.2 inch retina display.WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINS, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release. Abasto Media will be holding a free webinar online on Monday, August 24, 2020, called BEYOND COVID-19: The Future of Retail
This webinar will reveal important information about what the future looks like for the food and beverage retail industry and define a tentative road map for moving forward after COVID-19. What did we learn? Where are the elements that will take place in all aspects of retail after the pandemic? Questions like these will be answered by a selected group of panelists.
Alvaro Luque President and CEO of Avocados from Mexico will be leading the presentation and will share his thoughts on the future of the industry follow by Laura Strange Senior Vice President, Communications and External Affairs - NGA (National Grocers Association), Mark Baum, COO FMI (Food Marketing Institute), Carlos Castro, President and Founder of Todos Supermarkets and Al Carey, Chairman at UNIFI Inc, and former CEO of Pepsico North America.
Abasto Media is a publishing company and marketing agency located in Winston-Salem, which is on a mission of informing the food and beverage industry.
Registration is free and you can participate to win a new iPad 10.2-inch retina display. Register here https://abasto.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7CXYr-qRT2uhWA1dQc7hEQ
