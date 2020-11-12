Ken Langone Co-Founder of Home Depot Keynote Speaker at Omnichannel Webinar
Join Top-level Omnichannel experts about recent changes in the retail market landscape. Ken Langone Co-Founder of Home Depot will be the keynote speaker.
The U.S. Hispanic Market is large, diversified, and growing. However, in many respects, it remains underserved by both major retail chains and CPG’s.”WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winston-Salem, NC, November 12, 2020 — Abasto Media, a leading trade publication for the Hispanic Retailer and Stagnito Retail Marketing, are joining efforts to produce a top-level webinar about Hispanic Omnichannel Strategies on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, starting a 2:00 pm EST. Registration is free with limited openings. Register here.
Omni-channel retail approach to sales that focus on providing seamless customer experience whether the client is shopping online from a mobile device, a laptop, or in a brick-and-mortar store. To be effective, this must be backed by a corporate strategy that also is integrative, seamless, and cross-functional.
Speakers:
Keynote Speaker:
Ken Langone, Chairman / President / CEO of Invemed Associates Inc. Co-founder of Home Depot
Harry Stagnito, President & CEO, Stagnito Retail Marketing
Dan Calhoun, President & CEO, La Tortilleria Inc., and Abasto Media
Steve French, Senior Vice-President, Natural Marketing Institute
Larissa Gottschlic, Vice-President, Market Research, Research America Inc
Ivonne Kinser, Head of Digital Marketing & eCommerce, Avocados From Mexico
Jenny Jorge, Partner, Gala Foods Supermarkets
Anita Grace, President & CEO, GRACE Multicultural
Attend this webinar to find out the most effective ways to reach your customers by understanding your consumer's appetite for personalization.
You'll get insights from top-level Omnichannel experts and actionable practices that can be put into place.
