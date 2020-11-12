Ken Langone Co-Founder of Home Depot Keynote Speaker at Omnichannel Webinar

Ken Langone Al Carey Bruce Langone and Dan Calhoun

Join Top-level Omnichannel experts about recent changes in the retail market landscape. Ken Langone Co-Founder of Home Depot will be the keynote speaker.

The U.S. Hispanic Market is large, diversified, and growing. However, in many respects, it remains underserved by both major retail chains and CPG’s.” — Stagnito Retail Marketing