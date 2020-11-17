Billionaire Ken Langone Co-Founder of Home Depot Keynote Speaker on the Future of Retail after the Pandemic

WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abasto Media, a leading trade publication for the Hispanic Retailer and Stagnito Retail Marketing, are joining efforts to produce a top-level webinar about Hispanic Omnichannel Strategies today, Tuesday, November 17, 2020, starting a 2:00 pm EST. Registration is free with limited openings. REGISTER HERE or use the form below.

The U.S. Hispanic Market is large, diversified, and growing. However, in many respects, it remains underserved by both major retail chains and CPG’s. Omnichannel marketing specifically developed for this important market represents the best route to effectively embracing both Hispanic consumers and developing the distribution and supply chain logistics to support it.

Billionaire Ken Langone will share his insight on the future of the retail industry after the pandemic and the collateral effects on the economy. After his conference, a distinguished group of experts will discuss the need to establish Omnichannel Marketing Strategies in every aspect of the retail supply chain.

Speakers:
Ken Langone, Chairman / President / CEO of Invemed Associates Inc. Co-founder of Home Depot
Harry Stagnito, President & CEO, Stagnito Retail Marketing
Dan Calhoun, President & CEO, La Tortilleria Inc., and Abasto Media
Steve French, Senior Vice-President, Natural Marketing Institute
Larissa Gottschlic, Vice-President, Market Research, Research America Inc
Ivonne Kinser, Head of Digital Marketing & eCommerce, Avocados From Mexico
Jenny Jorge, Partner, Gala Foods Supermarkets
Anita Grace, President & CEO, GRACE Multicultural

"This is a must for retailers and CPG manufacturers. Attend this webinar today to find out the most effective ways to reach your customers by understanding your consumer's appetite for personalization."
You'll get insights from top-level Omnichannel experts and actionable practices that can be put into place."
Gus Calabro
Abasto Media
+1 336-724-9718
email us here

Billionaire Ken Langone Co-Founder of Home Depot Keynote Speaker on the Future of Retail after the Pandemic

