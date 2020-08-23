Understanding Columbus (1920-25), the Red Scare, SACCO & VANZETTI and "Columbus" removed from his site in Newark, NJ

About

Founder of ArtsPRunlimited, Inc., Daniel P Quinn received The Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty, The Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and his co-production of Diary of a Madman received an OBIE. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, and The Irish Voice, NYC. His "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio, Village Voice, Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice. "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His writing has appeared in West Virginia, The Herald-News, National Public Radio in Southampton, NY and The Rift Anthology RI, Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2020), and The NYTimes web and Letters to the editor (1975-2020). Daniel P Quinn has had 85 blogs to The NY Times published since 3/1/20 in 2020. ‌ After Francine Trevens died in 2913, Short Plays...went out of print. AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA included THE ROCKING CHAIR and FANGS TO RICHES. GLORIA V. (The Rise and fall of Gloria Vanderbilt) was later published by Local Knowledge Press. Olympia Dukakis wrote that "FANGS TO RICHES offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. " Olympia Dukakis. Theatre for the New City (TNC) read these plays with the support of Mary Tierney and we also dis them at the Williams Center in Rutherford in 2019. All 3 were published in "Local Knowledge (2016) and "Short Plays to Long Remember (TNT Books) and now reappear in AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu Books) 2020." Daniel P Quinn's "Short Plays to Long Remember" could seduce Regional Theatre's Off-Broadway and beyond. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt appeared in a reading of THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center directed by Ms. Trevens.