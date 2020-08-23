Understanding Columbus (1920-25), the Red Scare, SACCO & VANZETTI and "Columbus" removed from his site in Newark, NJ

Basso Family profile (1924)

Basso Barbershop

DQ at WCW

Understanding Columbus a century ago (1920-25), the Red Scare, SACCO & VANZETTI (1920-27)and now as he is removed from his perch in Newark, NJ (2020).

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newark, Italy and me (Lulu Books 2019) over a century with hind-sight and fore-sight from 1920-2020.

The Dawn of Nevarca (Newark’s Little Italy) from 1885 when they fled economic hardship and poverty of the impoverished Mezzogiorno region. Southern Italy (Il Sud) was the raison d'etre for Newark’s Little Italy.

Phonetically, Nevarca, was a Southern Italian contraction for their New Ark in America. Antonio Caruso (my great-Grandfather) arrived in the 1880’s and became a grocer in the 1st Ward on 8th Ave (now Central Ward). His wife’s maiden name was Tuosto. They all attended St Lucy’s Church and their 9 children worked in the grocery store to help the family earn a living.

The Italian immigrant Italians suffered deportations and discrimination. In part this came out of the 1912, 1913 and 1919 labor strikes in Paterson, and Lowell Massachusetts. Deportations began the FBI career of 24 year old J Edgar Hoover. The Red Scare was begun after the Russian Revolution in 1917-20. Labor activists like the Irish native Elizabeth Gurley Flynn spoke at the American Labor Museum Botto House during the 1913 Paterson strike. Russian émigré Emma Goldman was also active in the pursuit of workers rights and a living wage. She was later deported back to Russia.

A Shoe Factory Payroll robbery in 1920 in South Braintree Massachusetts for which Nicola Sacco & Bartolomeo Vanzetti (Sacco & Vanzetti) were arrested. Terrified, they spoke little English. They became a media sensation of the radical left and the hard rock conservatives in Boston. They endured 2 infamous trials. They were convicted of “consciousness of guilt” and executed by electric chair in 1927.

While in Italy, the other elephant was Mussolini (1883-1945) who rose to power in 1922 . COLUMBUS was a manifestation of anti-fascism in Newark in that period. 11 immigrants were lynched in New Orleans. Yet, the Italians remained here as Italy devolved into Fascism.

In 1925-27, the Giuseppe Verdi Society of Newark commissioned a Columbus statue for Washington Park on Broad St. Those statues demonstrated their commitment to Newark and America. Americans also embraced Tenor Enrico Caruso (1873-1921) who bridged opera nd popular music to become one of the best selling recording artists of all time. Italians repressed their language in America. My Mother was scolded by her Grandfather to never speak Italian outside their house. They all struggled to learn English. It was considered anathema to speak Italian in public.

They also also saluted Columbus at that time based in part to the popular Columbus World’s Fair exhibitions which marked their identity as Americans in a foreign land. The Statue of Liberty greeted these refugees in New York Harbor and at Ellis Island from their impoverished life in Southern Italy. Caruso and Verdi’s music still shine as legends in Italian culture and every opera house in the world.

The Newark Sunday Call published a striking photo of my Caruso Family in 1925. The Irish journalist referred to them as a “clan” which is an endearing Irish expression foreign to gli Italiani (the Italians). As an Irish-Italian and now a bridge between both cultures. When asked if I was “Irish” at LaScala, and later when directing Tom Murphy’s Irish play The Gigli Concert in Italian in Rome.

As an Irish-Italian I am a bridge between both cultures especially when asked if I was “Irish” at LaScala. Later I made my European debut when I directed Tom Murphy’s Irish play The Gigli Concert in Italian in Rome. As a child I remembered a few Italian expressions but nothing else.

Frustrated, after my Master’s Degree at The American University in Washington, DC, I started taking Italian language classes in Bloomfield and Belleville Adult Schools before my season at LaScala and began the rediscovery of my complicated Irish-Italian roots here and in Italy ever since.

ArtsPRunlimited,Inc | 351 Broad St, B1702, Newark, NJ 07104

Sergio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here

You just read:

Understanding Columbus (1920-25), the Red Scare, SACCO & VANZETTI and "Columbus" removed from his site in Newark, NJ

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sergio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
Company/Organization
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
351 Broad St, B1702
Newark, New Jersey, 07104
United States
+1 973-482-0747
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Founder of ArtsPRunlimited, Inc., Daniel P Quinn received The Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty, The Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and his co-production of Diary of a Madman received an OBIE. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, and The Irish Voice, NYC. His "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio, Village Voice, Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice. "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His writing has appeared in West Virginia, The Herald-News, National Public Radio in Southampton, NY and The Rift Anthology RI, Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2020), and The NYTimes web and Letters to the editor (1975-2020). Daniel P Quinn has had 85 blogs to The NY Times published since 3/1/20 in 2020. ‌ After Francine Trevens died in 2913, Short Plays...went out of print. AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA included THE ROCKING CHAIR and FANGS TO RICHES. GLORIA V. (The Rise and fall of Gloria Vanderbilt) was later published by Local Knowledge Press. Olympia Dukakis wrote that "FANGS TO RICHES offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. " Olympia Dukakis. Theatre for the New City (TNC) read these plays with the support of Mary Tierney and we also dis them at the Williams Center in Rutherford in 2019. All 3 were published in "Local Knowledge (2016) and "Short Plays to Long Remember (TNT Books) and now reappear in AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu Books) 2020." Daniel P Quinn's "Short Plays to Long Remember" could seduce Regional Theatre's Off-Broadway and beyond. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt appeared in a reading of THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center directed by Ms. Trevens. The New York Times, danielpquinn684 | Newark, NJ 7/15/20 How miserable we have become: a choice between the inept djt and the grotesque in Brazil. Maybe djt should visit Potters Field in NYC to see all the damage that has been done. Echoes of "When we Dead Awaken" . Our deaths again rise and hospitals spiral out of control with more red blood than blue... Abominable. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/15/opinion/coronavirus-covid-brazil-bolsonaro.html#commentsContainer&permid=108138633:108138633 "I’m very impressed that all these articles are approved written by you so wonderfully and sharing that says a lot about your intelligence. The fact that you are approved by The New York Times and I can see why when I read each one very very impressive" Talk soon, JZ. Thank you for sharing your thoughts with The New York Times community. The Times is correct but the horror is much worse. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/23/opinion/coronavirus-evictions-rent.html#commentsContainer&permid=108299125:108299125 Ramapo College alumni and Readers Pick.

More From This Author
Understanding Columbus (1920-25), the Red Scare, SACCO & VANZETTI and "Columbus" removed from his site in Newark, NJ
Caring about ArtsPR, The CARES Act & begging for bucks in 2020
ArtsPR announces "organized labor" is joined by Exits & Entrances, 25 Years Off-Broadway, Opera & Beyond in 2020
View All Stories From This Author