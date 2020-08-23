Single vehicle Fatal Motorcycle Collision under investigation

August 23, 2020

(Owings Mills, MD) – Troopers from the Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal motor vehicle crash on northbound I-795 in Baltimore County that occurred during the evening hours of August 23, 2020.

Troopers have identified the deceased as Jordan Cofield, who was pronounced dead on scene due to injuries sustained during the collision. His body will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. Following the collision, his family arrived on scene and was notified of the current investigation.

At approximately 9:53 p.m. Troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack arrived on scene of a single vehicle motorcycle collision on northbound I-795 prior to Exit 4 – Owings Mills BLVD. Preliminary investigation found that Cofield, the sole occupant/operator of a black Yamaha R6 traveled at a high rate of speed in lane 3, lost control of his motorcycle, went off the right side of the roadway, and struck the guardrail, coming to final rest in the grassy area off the right side of the slow shoulder.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team was notified and is continuing the investigation.

Investigators: Trooper D. Rose #7230 / CPL Lantz – MSP Crash Team