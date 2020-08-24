To Help Raise Grades, Motivation and Confidence in Children, SuperCamp Launches Free LIVE Virtual Webinar
“Mastering Your New School Year: How to Self-Motivate and Stay Committed”, a live free Webinar is happening on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm (PST).
The Webinar is designed to help students navigate their direction, keep on track, and encourage self-motivation. The course will be filled with insights on the things needed to be successful, keep focused, and stay on top of assignments even with many distractions.
SuperCampU was first held last July to 160 students and was such a success that one mom called it a “gift for her child’s future readiness” as the classes are highly engaging where students want to be there.
SuperCamp Master Class, aims to cover the challenges that have come up for everyone during these tough times. Participants can learn from SuperCamp’s professionals in facilitating personal and academic success about the strategies and skills to find success.
Quantum Live Virtual learning experiences captivate, connect, and cultivate by creating positive learning for students for this new school year and beyond
“It’s a big challenge for students to stay motivated and to put in the extra focus and effort that’s needed and a big challenge for parents to keep motivating their children while working from home at the same time”, said Bobbi DePorter, Founder of SuperCamp. “We created SuperCamp’s live virtual Webinar session that aims to motivate students, teachers, and instructors to refresh their minds during these times”, she continued.
Another offering from SuperCamp is FUTURE DAY - an exciting live virtual workshop like no other on August 29th. It establishes a move in a student’s mindset, in their eagerness to take charge of their learning, to be responsible for their results, and to be dedicated to an efficient system to stay focused.
Students will feel a transformation in their attitude in a single transformative day where they can learn how to flourish in their new school year and beyond. Future Day is an interactive experience suitable for children ages 13 to 18.
SuperCamp MasterMind with Mentors is ideal for those students who are 14 to 20 years old. The program aims to offer participants a solid foundation for success in the school year by joining a weekly student mastermind team with a virtual facilitator. Teams meet to concentrate on building team rapport, improved learning strategies, student challenges, and goal setting along with students across the globe. Mastermind teams will start on September 8th.
Suitable for students ages 11 to 18, SuperCamp Courses are a week-long virtual course that covers Quantum Learning, Quantum Reading, Quantum Strategies, and Self-Driven Motivation and Leadership Now. Students are allowed to engage with peers to acquire the confidence of skills, which support their academic and personal success.
Apart from courses for students, SuperCamp is also offering programs for parents, educators, and trainers. Parents can support their kids through QL Habits of Excellent Learning. It aims to teach the habits of how-to accompanying strategies. Every video concentrates on a particular strategy, which aligns with every habit.
