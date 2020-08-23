Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / FALSE REPORTS TO LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B502129

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein                         

STATION: New Haven Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: May 27, 2020, at approximately 1310 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 & River Road, New Haven, VT

VIOLATION: "False reports to law enforcement authorities," a violation of Title 13 VSA 1754

 

ACCUSED: Jennifer Piccone                                              

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, VT

 

VICTIM: Janelle Hewitt

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 27, 2020, at approximately 1310 hours, a Trooper

with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop for a speeding

violation. The operator identified themselves as Janelle Hewitt (22) of Rutland.

Upon further investigation, it was learned the operator provided false

information which ultimately implicated Hewitt. This investigation also revealed

the operator at the time of the motor vehicle stop was Jennifer Piccone (31) of

Fair Haven. Piccone was located and issued a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the aforementioned charges.

 

The Rutland County Sheriff's Department assisted in this investigation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: October 5, 2020, at 1230 hours           

COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Christopher Hein

New Haven Barracks, B Troop

Vermont State Police

802-388-4919  x2768

Christopher.hein@vermont.gov

 

 

