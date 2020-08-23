NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / FALSE REPORTS TO LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B502129
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: May 27, 2020, at approximately 1310 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 & River Road, New Haven, VT
VIOLATION: "False reports to law enforcement authorities," a violation of Title 13 VSA 1754
ACCUSED: Jennifer Piccone
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, VT
VICTIM: Janelle Hewitt
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 27, 2020, at approximately 1310 hours, a Trooper
with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop for a speeding
violation. The operator identified themselves as Janelle Hewitt (22) of Rutland.
Upon further investigation, it was learned the operator provided false
information which ultimately implicated Hewitt. This investigation also revealed
the operator at the time of the motor vehicle stop was Jennifer Piccone (31) of
Fair Haven. Piccone was located and issued a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the aforementioned charges.
The Rutland County Sheriff's Department assisted in this investigation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: October 5, 2020, at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Christopher Hein
New Haven Barracks, B Troop
Vermont State Police
802-388-4919 x2768