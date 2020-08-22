Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic Fatality: Intersection of 16th Street and L Street, Northwest

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the intersection of 16th Street and L Street, Northwest.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 11:12 pm, a pedestrian was walking at the intersection of the listed location when he collapsed in the roadway. A vehicle was traveling eastbound of L Street Northwest and drove over the pedestrian. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 37-year-old Matthew Swearingen, of Los Angeles, CA.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

