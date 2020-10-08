Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Michigan to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste About Compensation If He Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure in the Navy

"We recommend the lawyers at the law firm of KVO to help a Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer anywhere in Michigan to get compensated if he had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1982.” — Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

The Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with lung cancer in Michigan about what might be significant financial compensation if their loved one had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy in the 1960s or 1970s. The compensation for a person like this might exceed a $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. The typical person was exposed to asbestos on a ship, submarine or at a shipyard before 1982.

The Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan.

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Michigan include US Navy Veterans, auto plant workers, workers at one of Michigan’s dozens of power plants, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, these types of workers had significant exposure to asbestos during the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.