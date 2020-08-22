Westminster Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash with Injury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B103907
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: August 22, 2020 at 11:58 A.M.
STREET: Fort Bridgman Road
TOWN: Vernon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Tyler Hill Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jaclyn Root
AGE: 68
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side rear tire and rim. Vehicle is operable.
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Robert Mosgrove
AGE: 60
SEAT BELT? No, Motorcycle
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: XL1200C Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Left side- scrapes to the leather seat, gas tank, gear
shift lever, and handle bars.
INJURIES: Laceration to the head, several broken ribs, and several other non life threatening injuries.
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH.
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 08/22/2020 at approximately 11:58 a.m. Vermont State Police received a report
of a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles in Vernon.
Upon arrival, Troopers discovered a motorcycle (vehicle #2) and Jeep Cherokee
(vehicle #1) were the two vehicles involved in the crash.
Vehicle #1 was attempting to turn left onto Tyler Hill Road from Fort Bridgman
Road and Vehicle #2 was traveling south bound on Fort Bridgman Road when the two
vehicles collided.
Vehicle #2 struck the rear passenger side of Vehicle #1. The operator of the
motorcycle sustained multiple incapacitating injuries and was transported by
ambulance to the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and then taken by DHART
helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
The State Police were assisted at the scene by the Vernon and Guilford Fire
Departments, and Rescue Inc.
There is an ongoing investigation into how this crash occurred. Anyone with
information regarding the crash is encouraged to call the Vermont State Police
barracks in Westminster.