Westminster Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash with Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B103907

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: August 22, 2020 at 11:58 A.M.

STREET: Fort Bridgman Road

TOWN: Vernon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Tyler Hill Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jaclyn Root

AGE: 68

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side rear tire and rim. Vehicle is operable.

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Robert Mosgrove

AGE: 60

SEAT BELT? No, Motorcycle

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: XL1200C Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Left side- scrapes to the leather seat, gas tank, gear

shift lever, and handle bars.

INJURIES: Laceration to the head, several broken ribs, and several other non life threatening injuries.

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH.

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 08/22/2020 at approximately 11:58 a.m. Vermont State Police received a report

of a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles in Vernon.

Upon arrival, Troopers discovered a motorcycle (vehicle #2) and Jeep Cherokee

(vehicle #1) were the two vehicles involved in the crash.

Vehicle #1 was attempting to turn left onto Tyler Hill Road from Fort Bridgman

Road and Vehicle #2 was traveling south bound on Fort Bridgman Road when the two

vehicles collided.

Vehicle #2 struck the rear passenger side of Vehicle #1. The operator of the

motorcycle sustained multiple incapacitating injuries and was transported by

ambulance to the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and then taken by DHART

helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

The State Police were assisted at the scene by the Vernon and Guilford Fire

Departments, and Rescue Inc.

There is an ongoing investigation into how this crash occurred. Anyone with

information regarding the crash is encouraged to call the Vermont State Police

barracks in Westminster.