Acne and Acne Scar Treatments Offered By Steven F. Weiner, MD Attract Patients From Around The World

Dr. Weiner uses a comprehensive approach to treat acne and acne scars. Each treatment is individualized according to scar type, skin thickness, and skin color to optimize results and minimize risks.”SANTA ROSA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Steven F. Weiner has made his reputation based on providing safe, effective, and minimally invasive techniques for aesthetic procedures. His early adoption of Radiofrequency Microneedling (RFM) in 2013, paved the way for his acne scarring protocols. Prior to RFM, acne scar treatments were based on ablative laser treatments which have considerable downtime, wound care, and potential risks. The main risk of these lasers (CO2 and Erbium) is post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH) in patients with darker skin types such as Asian, Indian, and African American skin. Unfortunately, these darker skin type individuals have a higher percentage of acne scars when compared to the lighter skin population. RFM offers an alternative to lasers which is safer for all skin types and provides even better results than lasers for most acne scars. RFM offers less downtime, wound care, and risks when compared to the ablative lasers.
RFM uses multiple microscopic needles to penetrate the skin and then apply heat to the lower layers of the dermis. This heat causes coagulation when temperatures reach 65-70 degrees celsius. At that temperature, there is collagen remodeling, collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid formation. This all leads to improved appearance of the acne scars.
The preferred RFM device by Dr. Weiner is the Lutronic Genius. It's their second generation RFM and has many features that set it apart from all other RFM companies. The following innovations unique to the Genius are:
1) Impedance Feedback - Every 5 milliseconds, the tips of the microneedles measure the impedance of the skin being treated and adjust the energy flow so that the desired inputed energy is delivered. Impedance varies from person to person and different areas of the skin and face varies in an individual. In addition, impedance changes as the treatment is performed. If there is no feedback, the energy is not delivered exactly as desired and treatment results will fall short of expectations.
2) Pulse Quality Feedback - If there is a pulse that is not delivered correctly, the Genius notifies the user with an audible and visual alarm. This primarily is related to technique of the provider - too fast or not perfect handpiece placement but sometimes a faulty tip to the device. These errors will stop the energy pulse immediately to prevent safety issues.
3) Energy Delivered Reading- With each pulse, there is a tally of how much energy was delivered for the pulse and cumulative for the treatment. In most cases, the goal now is not based on pulses but on total energy delivered.
4) Optimized Motor and Needles - It is inherently difficult to pierce skin with 49 needles in a square centimeter. This requires a powerful motor which is extremely fast as well. The needles are customized to pierce the skin as efficiently as possible but still maintain their integrity over hundreds of pulses.
One other advantage of the Genius is that its needles are coated. Coated needles deliver their energy only at the tips which prevents heating of the more superficial layers of dermis and epidermis, where the pigment cells, melanocytes reside. This limits the downtime and more importantly, the risk of PIH in darker skin individuals.
Dr. Weiner incorporates his ultrasound expertise into his acne scar patients. Each patient's skin thickness is determined with ultrasound which is used to adjust the needle depths to the proper position for optimal results.
Methods other than RFM used by Dr. Weiner for controlling acne scars are:
1) Subcision - the is a manual method to break up scars beneath the skin surface. In the past, sharp needles (Nokor) were used but recent studies have shown that blunt cannula subcision leads to better results with less side effects.
2) TCA CROSS - Using high concentration TCA (usually 100%), individual ice pick and boxcar scars are treated. The TCA causes a robust collagen response leading to scar improvement. 4-6 of these treatments is standard.
3) PRP - Platelet Rich Plasma has been shown to improve acne scars when used in combination treatments as well as improve healing times. Blood is drawn from the patient and spun down to extract a concentrated solution of platelets which has a high level of healing growth factors.
4) Lasers - A variety of lasers are available to use for acne scars. Nonablative lasers are safer for darker skin and can improve texture, redness, and pigmentation. Occasionally, ablative lasers are used, but mostly in lighter skin types.
5 Healite - A LED light used to promote healing after treatments. It is completely painless and takes about 17 minutes to perform. It is able to improve results and expedite would healing.
For controlling acne, Dr. Weiner has incorporated the Sebacia system. This systems uses gold microparticles which penetrate the skin pores to the area of the sebaceous glands. A laser that is safe for all skin types is used to heat these particles which in turn leads to partial destruction of the sebaceous glands. Oil production, sebum, is reduced, and as a consequence, the acne is improved. Studies have shown 94% improvement in inflammatory acne lesions at 2 years after 3 weekly treatments. Other lasers are available to improve redness and PIH from the acne as well.
Dr. Weiner positions his practice, The Aesthetic Clinique, as one of the most technologically advanced cosmetic centers in the United States. Dr. Weiner lectures and trains worldwide on advanced injection techniques and aesthetic technologies. In 2019 and 2020, The Aesthetic Clinique was voted Best Medspa and Best Doctor from The Best in Destin awards. He is one of the world's authorities on Radiofrequency Microneedling and recently published the most comprehensive review of the technology and studies in the Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America. He was recently highlighted on "The Doctors Show" for his trademarked "reJAWvenation" technique for jawline rejuvenation using dermal fillers. Dr. Weiner has over 26 years of experience in the aesthetic industry.
