Dr. Steven F Weiner Now Offers The Latest Approved HA Filler, Restylane Kysse, For Lip Augmentation and Perioral Rhytids

Restylane Kysse - Hyaluronic Acid Filler With Expression Technology Approved for Lips Restylane Kysse - Before and Immediately After, 1 Syringe, Brittany Brock PA Restylane Kysse - Before and Immediately After 1 Syringe, Dr. Steven F. Weiner

Dr. Weiner, Along With His Physician Assistant, Brittany Brock, Have Become The Leading Providers of Restylane Kysse Along The Panhandle of Florida.

Restylane Kysse is an unique lip filler that looks extremely natural and has very high satisfaction scores by the patient and their partners. Kysse has rapidly become our most popular filler for lips.” — Steven F. Weiner, MD

ROSEMARY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The FDA has recently approved a new hyaluronic acid filler, Restylane Kysse . It is a uniquely designed filler specifically for lip augmentation. Kysse is made with Expression Technology which is optimized to look natural during periods of movement. In fact, a study performed on patients who received Kysse lip injections showed that 96% felt their lips looked natural. The results of Kysse are a soft but structured appearance of the lips.Other study findings on Kysse were:1) Lips were considered more attractive by 87% of the participants2) Kissability was rated at 98% by the participants3) 90% of parters were satisfied with Kysse results4) 73% of partners also stated that the lips were more kissable and had a natural feeling5) Satisfaction with their lip injections was 90% by the participants6) Over 60% of subjects still had some effect (1 grade or more) from their filler at 48 weeks.The techniques used by Dr. Weiner, and Brittany Brock are the most advanced for lip injections. These include the "fencing" or "tenting" technique (also known as Russian lips) which has been popularized by Julie Horne, RN. This method allows for a very sharp vermillion border with distinct definition. Enhancement using blunt microcannulas is used as well for patients desiring less chance of bruising and when upper lip lines (smoker's lines), downturned corners, and marionette lines are a concern.Dr. Steven F. Weiner has recently joined the Swiss Aesthetic Institute , one of the premier training centers in the world, created by Julie Horne and Felix Bertram. He is one of the lead trainers for Galderma's GAIN Trainers and has trained thousands of injectors. He has regularly "Trained the Trainer" on injection techniques and safety considerations during filler injections for Galderma. He is also an inaugural member of the Softfil Academy , developed by Softfil, the premier maker of microcannulas, and its CEO Dr. Sandrine Sebban.Dr. Weiner positions his practice, The Aesthetic Clinique, as one of the most technologically advanced cosmetic centers in the United States. Dr. Weiner lectures and trains worldwide on advanced injection techniques and aesthetic technologies. The Aesthetic Clinique was awarded the Best Aesthetic Practice in the U.S. in 2018 at The Aesthetic Show. In 2019 and 2020, The Aesthetic Clinique was voted Best Medspa and Best Doctor from The Best in Destin awards. He is one of the world's authorities on Radiofrequency Microneedling and recently published the most comprehensive review of the technology and studies in the Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America. He was recently highlighted on "The Doctors Show" for his trademarked "reJAWvenation" technique for jawline rejuvenation using dermal fillers. Dr. Weiner has over 26 years of experience in the aesthetic industry.

Brittany Brock PA Explains the New Lip Filler Restylane Kysse