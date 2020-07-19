Dr. Steven F. Weiner Now Offers Sebacia For Long-Term Control of Acne With 3 In-Office Minimal Downtime Procedures
Acne Treated with Sebacia - Before and After 6 months
Sebacia Studies Have Shown 92% Reduction in Inflammatory Acne Lesions at 2 years After 3 Weekly Treatments With 77% Off Acne Medication
Sebacia offers a very effective solution to treat acne which is medication-free, and has minimal downtime and side effects. Three 30 minute in-office procedures have shown to improve acne for 2 years.”SANTA ROSA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acne is often a difficult condition to treat, even with physician managed treatment protocols. Topical therapy and oral medications are often prescribed but compliance often contributes to failures. In addition, isotretinoin has adverse side effects that make it an undesirable option for many patients. Now there is an alternative option without significant side effects and medication-free, Sebacia.
— Steven F. Weiner, MD
Acne is caused by excessive sebum production which results in clogging of the skin pores. These clogged pores eventually get infected with p. acne bacteria and become red, inflamed, and painful outbreaks. If the amount of sebum is reduced, which occurs when isotretinoin is taken, the acne is reduced or eliminated. Sebacia offers a solution to reduce sebum without medications and minimal downtime and side effects. Sebacia uses gold microspheres that are pushed into the skin pores using an ultrasonic massager. A standard 1064 Nd:YAG laser is passed over the face, gently heating the gold particles to a point that the surrounding sebaceous glands are heated up. This heating leads to partial destruction of the sebaceous glands and reduction in the oil (sebum) production. There is minor redness and swelling for 1-2 hours after the procedure. Subsequent treatments are performed in 1 week intervals for a total of 3. All skin types can be treated.
Sebacia's 2 year study has shown:
1) 92% average acne inflammatory lesion count (ILC) improvement at 24 months compared to baseline.
2) 77% of patients were acne medication-free at 24 months.
3) 9% of patients received a topical acne drug and only 14% received a systemic acne drug during the follow-up period.
4) There were no serious or unanticipated adverse events.
The Aesthetic Clinique has other options to treat acne as well. Consultations are available both virtually and in-person to assess the extent of acne and scarring. Treatments include chemical peels, radiofrequency microneedling (RFM), Neoclear from Aerolase, as well as other laser treatments. Dr. Weiner has been recognized as one of the top acne scar specialists in the US and has a comprehensive multi-modality approach to acne scars.
Dr. Weiner positions his practice, The Aesthetic Clinique, as one of the most technologically advanced cosmetic centers in the United States. Dr. Weiner lectures and trains worldwide on advanced injection techniques and aesthetic technologies. The Aesthetic Clinique was awarded the Best Aesthetic Practice in the U.S. in 2018 at The Aesthetic Show. In 2019 and 2020, The Aesthetic Clinique was voted Best Medspa and Best Doctor from The Best in Destin awards. He is one of the world's authorities on Radiofrequency Microneedling and recently published the most comprehensive review of the technology and studies in the Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America. He was recently highlighted on "The Doctors Show" for his trademarked "reJAWvenation" technique for jawline rejuvenation using dermal fillers. Dr. Weiner has over 26 years of experience in the aesthetic industry.
