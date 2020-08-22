Williston Barracks / DUI-D #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A103558
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 8/21/2020 1842 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brown's Trace Road & Packard Road, Jericho, Vermont
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
ACCUSED: Clayton McMahon
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/21/2020 at approximately 1842 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for an observed moving violation. The operator, Clayton McMahon (22) of Colchester, displayed signs of impairment. Further investigation found McMahon under the influence of drugs. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear before Chittenden Criminal Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/10/2020 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.