Williston Barracks / DUI-D #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A103558

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 8/21/2020 1842 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brown's Trace Road & Packard Road, Jericho, Vermont

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs

ACCUSED: Clayton McMahon

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/21/2020 at approximately 1842 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for an observed moving violation. The operator, Clayton McMahon (22) of Colchester, displayed signs of impairment. Further investigation found McMahon under the influence of drugs. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear before Chittenden Criminal Court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/10/2020 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.