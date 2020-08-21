Go NAP SACC | Nebraska Department of Education

Step Up to Quality assists participating programs and providers in improving quality and increasing positive child outcomes, including nutrition and physical activity outcomes.

Nutrition and Physical Activity Self-Assessment for Child Care, known also as Go NAP SACC, is a trusted process that helps child care centers and homes go the extra mile to support children’s healthy eating and physical activity. Go NAP SACC also provides free resources to equip child care programs with the education, skills, and tools necessary to achieve their goals and earn points related to health, nutrition, and physical activity. Go NAP SACC works with child care programs who provide care to children from the ages of birth to 5 years old.

Step Up to Quality programs interested in achieving Step 2 or higher must complete the online Go NAP SACC Orientation Training and Pre Self–Assessment.

Additional Go NAP SACC elements are available for programs at Step 3 and higher. A Go NAP SACC trainer can help providers develop actions plans and reach goals related to health, nutrition and physical activity.

Download the Go NAP SACC brochure to learn more.

Go NAP SACC Orientation Training

To complete the Go NAP SACC Orientation Training, visit the Go NAP SACC website. Once on the site, enter your login information or create a new account.