UPDATES FOR THE EVENTS OF THE 75TH COMMEMORATION OF THE END OF WWII
EINPresswire.com/ -- The live stream of the Official Ceremony of the 75th WWII Commemoration will be available to people around the globe beginning at 8:30am HST on September 2nd. Airing on the 75th WWII website, Facebook-live, on participating networks and at locations around the world, it will honor the veterans who served in WWII and all of those who supported their efforts.
In consideration of the current COVID-19 situation in Hawaii, and to help assure the health and safety of the veterans of our Greatest Generation, the extremely difficult decision was made to further limit attendance to the Official Commemoration Ceremony on September 2nd to WWII veterans who live in the state of Hawaii. However, efforts are being expanded in the global live streaming to incorporate and honor those veterans from outside Hawaii who had hoped to attend.
“The end of WWII launched a wave of innovation and a commitment to peace and global friendship. It was a time of great hope. We look to the example of our veterans from that time as we face the challenges of today,” said Gov. David Y. Ige.
This national commemoration was established through legislation authorizing it under the Department of Defense. National Co-chairpersons Bob and Elizabeth Dole and presenting sponsor Linda Hope who represents the Bob Hope Legacy as part of the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, have led the efforts. “Salute Their Service, Honor Their Hope” is the theme of the Commemoration in Hawaii in recognition of the veterans and civilians who participated in WWII and contributed to the actions that led to the end of the war.
“We look forward to honoring our World War II veterans whose service demonstrated the selfless actions of the Greatest Generation. These heroes not only served to protect and defend our nation, but liberated hundreds of millions of freedom-loving people, laying the foundation for the rules-based international order that exists to this day,” said Adm. Phil Davidson, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. “Paramount to the success of the 75th Commemoration is the health and safety of all those involved.”
Legacy of Peace Aerial Parades to celebrate the service and honor the sacrifice of our WWII veterans will be visible to residents around Oahu. These flights will feature 17 WWII warbirds — 14 that were carried on the USS Essex and 3 that are in Hawaii — on August 29th, August 30th, and September 2nd. The specific times and flight routes will be covered in a subsequent press release.
"We have been honored to be a part of the monumental efforts of all those who dedicated themselves to the formation and development of events planned for the 75th WWII Commemoration and whose goal was to honor WWII veterans in person," said Co-Chairs Maj Gen Darryll Wong, USAF (Ret) and CAPT Steve Colón, USN (Ret). “With the ability to bring people together severely curtailed, we are dedicated more than ever to salute our WWII veterans with virtual participation and live-streaming to a local and global audience.”
Another aspect of the commemoration, the 1st to Fight: Pacific War Marines movie premiere, has also been cancelled. However, the WWII Foundation is making several documentary films available through the 75th WWII Commemoration website.
The virtual events may be seen by people around the world. For details of how to join the commemoration from afar, go to the official website at 75thwwiicommemoration.org
###
Patricia Freedman
###
