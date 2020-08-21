Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2700 Block of Bruce Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 20, 2020, in the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast.

At approximately 8:56 pm, an 8 year-old juvenile female victim was struck by gunfire at the listed location. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injuries.

A vehicle of interest was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.