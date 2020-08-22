Zorbies Incontinence Sportswear. Performance and Protection on the Go

Zorbies Incontinence SportsWear Zorbies Washable Incontinence SportsWear Brief Zorbies Washable Incontinence SportsWear Underwear

Zorbies announces the arrival of a new breed of sports underwear for men. Men’s Incontinence Sportswear.

We looked at the washable incontinence underwear options that men have for exercise and sports. Given what’s available, we could tell that there are a lot of uncomfortable, worried guys at the gym” — Michael Alexander Krzyston

HINSDALE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zorbies newly released men’s incontinence sportswear could be a game changer for active men who need light to moderate leak protection during exercise and sports.

“We took a look at the incontinence underwear options that men have for exercise and sports and here’s what we saw. Papery, bulky disposable pull-ups. Disposable pads that can shift and sometimes curl up. Cotton incontinence underwear that stays wet and doesn’t breathe well. Incontinence underwear products in other fabrics that are not supportive enough for sports. In short, we learned that there are a lot of uncomfortable, worried guys at the gym or going out for their daily jog. That’s why we created our incontinence sport brief,” a Zorbies spokesperson said.

The Zorbies incontinence sport brief is made from high performance technical materials. So it’s washable, lightweight, breathable and supportive, just like regular performance sportswear.

The lightweight outer shell fabric fits closely so there’s no bunching fabric to interfere with movement; but it’s stretchy enough to contour for a comfortable, personalized fit. It's also breathable and quick-drying, so won't hold moisture like cotton does.

The support comes both from the shell fabric that holds its shape, as well as a contoured pouch to keep everything comfortably in place while in motion. On the inside of the pouch the first layer next to skin is a lightweight wicking layer that pulls moisture away from the body. The pouch also contains absorbent material to contain leaks, as well as moisture management layers to help prevent pooling. The final layer is a waterproof barrier to keep leaks in.

The Zorbies washable incontinence sportswear line currently has products in two different protection levels. A Light Absorbent Sport Brief for drips and dribbles, and a Moderate Absorbent Sport Brief for light to moderate leaks. Both products are available at zorbies.com.

About Zorbies

Zorbies is a premium brand of high quality specialty underwear, including Zorbies washable incontinence underwear and Zorbies incontinence sportswear. Zorbies and Zorbies.com are owned and operated by Ready to Buy, LLC a US company. Contact orderzandhelp@zorbies.com for more information.

Washable Incontinence Underwear