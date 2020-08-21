The “Face of the March on Washington”, Edith Lee-Payne, Joins Lineup for Virtual “I HAVE A DREAM” Day Celebrating MLK
Virtual livestream event takes place on 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s I HAVE A DREAM speech
My commitment is to bring impactful film, media and storytelling to help bring awareness and solutions to the inequalities our world is facing.”WOODBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The event I HAVE A DREAM DAY adds activist and the “face of the March on Washington” Edith Lee-Payne to the line-up of this historic virtual, livestream experience taking place Friday, August 28 at 2:30pm ET. I HAVE A DREAM DAY captures the essence of Dr. King’s speech and the March on Washington through interviews and a live reenactment by MLK performer Stephon Ferguson. RSVP and details on the event can be found on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/i-have-a-dream-tickets-116627952345
On August 28, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took to the podium on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. to address the nation. One of the most influential speeches of all time, “I Have A Dream” was seen as a catalytic moment of change in the Civil Rights Movement.
Edith Lee-Payne was in the crowd on her 12th birthday when the iconic photo was snapped and forever labeling her as the “face of the March on Washington”. In this event, she will provide context and understanding of her experience witnessing Dr. King and other legendary icons speak at a turning point in our nation’s history. Edith and her story were featured on ABC News in 2013: https://abcnews.go.com/US/mlk-march-changed-lives-child-photographer-protester/story?id=20038931
Producer Steve Distante shares his thoughts on the importance of providing this virtual platform. “My commitment is to bring impactful film, media and storytelling to help bring awareness and solutions to the inequalities our world is facing.”
Edith Lee-Payne (Interview): Edith Lee-Payne has been an activist for social justice in the areas of education, housing, public safety, police/community relations, and civil rights spanning more than four decades. In 2008, Edith learned she held a permanent place in history after discovering that three photographs taken of her at the August 28, 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom are among the holdings of the National Archives and Records Administration. One of the photos has been found in brochures, textbooks, films, and documentaries. Edith is Executive Director and Co-founder of the Lee-Lovett Foundation (LLF); a non-profit organization that educates and promotes organ and tissue donation founded in memory of her eldest son, Antoine Christopher Lee, and co-founded with the recipient of Antoine’s heart, now the late James Lovett Jr. Her professional career includes freelance consulting in marketing, political and public affairs, and as a political strategist. A native of Detroit, Michigan, Edith received her education through the Detroit Public Schools and earned a B.P.A. in Public Affairs from Wayne State University. She has one adult son, nine grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Steve Distante (Creative Producer): Stephen Distante shares his unique message of entrepreneurship with purpose as an engaging keynote speaker, a filmmaker, an ambassador to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and through the online media platform he pioneered, Impact U. He is also the Founder and Chairman of Vanderbilt Financial Group. http://www.SteveDistante.com
Stephon Ferguson (Performer): Unlike any other motivational speaker in the world, Stephon Ferguson gives you a full package. Sprinkled with live Dr. King quotes, a series of surprise voices and a touch of humor, he specializes in the areas of self-empowerment, diversity, unity, and discovering one’s true worth. With a diverse speaking talent and enhanced training from the world's leading speakers Les Brown and John Maxwell, Ferguson delivers the punch you need. He is a member of the John Maxwell Team serving as a Speaker, Facilitator and Coach. Ferguson has performed on many stages and recently completed a Time Magazine VR experience for the Dusable Museum. https://www.thedreamlives.com/
This event is sponsored by:
Vanderbilt Financial Group: Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. We do this while keeping our advisors front and center, providing a world-class level of service with a “family office” feel. Headquartered in a LEED-certified (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum building, our commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. As an impact organization, Vanderbilt is dedicated to using our business as a force for good to enhance our community and make an impact as we grow. We are extremely passionate about Impact Investing as it aligns with the core values and mission of our firm. Vanderbilt has become known as “The Sustainable Wealth Management Firm” for our commitment to providing our Financial Advisors and their clients greater access to value-aligned investments. For more info, visit: www.vanderbiltfinancialgroup.com
This presentation of I HAVE A DREAM is sponsored by Vanderbilt Financial Group as part of Vanderbilt’s year-long commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 10 - Reduced Inequalities. For more information, please visit: https://www.newswire.com/news/impactful-investment-firm-vanderbilt-financial-group-dedicates-a-year-21164232
ImpactU.Film: A film and media company sharing stories of impact through the lens of entrepreneurship, impact investing and innovation. Social impact disruptor, Steve Distante, created ImpactU.Film as an online collaborative community using film, podcasts and interactive media to impact the world. www.ImpactU.Film
Dicks + Nanton Celebrity Branding Agency: We believe that Your Brand is Your Story™ — and by extension, branding is simply storytelling. A good brand is a story that the world likes to retell. Getting that to happen is not by chance. We work with our clients on strategy, positioning, and storytelling execution through media. This allows our clients to serve their marketplace with education and inspiration, which also has the effect of leaving a far greater impact on all who they come into contact with. https://www.celebritybrandingagency.com
