rSchoolToday partners with TicketSpice

rSchoolToday is pleased to announce a new partnership with TicketSpice to provide a world-class mobile ticketing solution to our schools and colleges.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We are thrilled about this partnership. TicketSpice is a leading-edge company with huge experience and a killer track record in the mobile ticketing business. The TicketSpice team has been excellent to work with - they share our vision for providing our schools the most integrated, and powerful solution on the market. Of course, this is critical in a pandemic, but the TicketSpice platform offers so much more to schools, that we see this as the ultimate long-term solution as well. “ Ray Dretske, Co-Founder, President and CEO at rSchoolToday.
“We’re excited to be partnering with rSchool to offer online ticketing to their customers. We know these are trying times for schools. They have enough on their plate already, so we want to make limiting capacity to their events easy and stress free. We know what it feels like to be blindsided and forced to adapt. We’ve already helped thousands of customers successfully limit capacity, create contactless events and keep everyone safe.” John Russell, Co-Founder, TicketSpice
About rSchoolToday:
rSchoolToday is a 27-year-old, Florida-based company providing an integrated suite of over 20 Cloud-based software programs and Mobile Apps, designed to create paperless efficiency and reduce costs for the K-12 and College/University markets. rSchoolToday servers over 8,700 schools and has many former Teachers, Athletic Directors, Principals, and Coaches on staff.
About TicketSpice:
TicketSpice is a leading software platform for online ticket sales. Over the past 10 years they’ve helped over 40,000 customers process almost $3 billion in sales. TicketSpice is different because their customers keep 100% of the ticketing fees and only pay 99 cents per ticket! They know what it feels like to be overcharged and underappreciated, and they believe everyone should have a ticketing partner who’s in your corner. Take control of your ticketing. Do more, make more & keep more on your next event with TicketSpice.
