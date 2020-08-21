Cenfura® Announces RAIF Investment Vehicle
Due to the growth of the company and scale of investment to bring about large-scale projects, Cenfura now offers investment through the RAIF investment vehicle.
The RAIF is a prime investment vehicle that allows Cenfura to accept investment in a structured and regulated way. It makes investment easy and clear, which is something we hope for all our investors”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cenfura Ltd. is proud to announce the opening of a new investment vehicle - the Cenfura RAIF (Reserve Alternative Investment Fund). Cenfura‘s unique utility token offering has proved to be very popular and due to the growth of the company and scale of investment to bring about large-scale projects, Cenfura will now offer investment through the RAIF as a mechanism for funding of Cenfura’s projects.
— Gary Hammond, Cenfura Energy Funds Director
Cenfura currently has a large pipeline of projects around the world, with several signed agreements including in Africa and the Americas. In South Africa, Cenfura’s Malachite Mews microgrid project is almost complete, and is expected to be online in August. The RAIF will enable Cenfura to build out and realize this pipeline, in turn creating an expected highly profitable set of ventures with an exceptional return on investment.
About a RAIF
The Reserved Alternative Investment Fund (RAIF) is an investment fund that can invest in several types of assets. It qualifies as an alternative investment fund (AIF) and is not itself subject to CSSF product approval. RAIFs must appoint an authorised external Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM). If the AIFM is domiciled in the EU, RAIFs can market their shares, units or partnership interests via a specific passport to well-informed investors across the EU.
Investment in a RAIF is limited to “well-informed” investors that are able to adequately assess the risks associated with an investment in such a vehicle. These are defined as institutional investors, professional investors and investors who have confirmed in writing that they adhere to the “well-informed” investor status, who either invest a minimum of EUR 125,000 in the RAIF and have been assessed by a credit institution, investment firm or management company which certifies the investor’s expertise, experience and knowledge in adequately appraising an investment in the RAIF.
How to Invest
Cenfura takes investment into the RAIF through various means, but the first step to get more information with regards to making an investment decision is to contact the Cenfura investment department, via our online form at https://cenfura.com/investment/ or send email to invest@cenfura.com
About Cenfura
Cenfura was established with one goal – to accelerate the adoption of fully distributed renewable energy across the globe. The desire for clean, local renewable energy requires a radical transformation and decentralization of the world’s energy systems. As an independent power producer, Cenfura’s role will be to lead this transition by implementing systems and operating assets in the world’s next generation energy systems.
Cenfura Platform is a new blockchain-based system for deploying Community Energy solutions. The core of the platform is a distributed architecture that tightly integrates state-of-the-art energy production, distribution, control, and trading technologies.
