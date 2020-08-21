Rutland Barracks/ News Release/ DUI Drug

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20B403208

TROOPER:     Katrina R. Ducharme                                                                     

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: August 20, 2020 @ 2137 hours

LOCATION: Poultney, VT

 

VIOLATION: DUI Drug

 

 

ACCUSED: Robert Wood

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, VT.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 20, 2020, at approximately 2137 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Vermont Route 30 in the Town of Poultney for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Robert Wood of Pawlet, VT.  

 

During the course of the investigation, Wood showed signs of drug impairment and was subsequently screened for driving under the influence. Wood was taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI Drug and transported to the Castleton Police Department for processing. After processing Wood was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on November 23, 2020, to answer to the charge of DUI Drug.   

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/23/2020 @ 1000 hours.

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

