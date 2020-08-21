Shaftsbury Barracks/ Request For Information, Leaving the Scene of a Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B302756
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 08/19/2020 at 2306 hours.
STREET: Cross Hill Road
TOWN: Shaftsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: White Creek Road
WEATHER:Clear and cool
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry gravel
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: UNKNOWN
AGE: N/A
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018-2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-250 or F-350
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Right side of bed and taillight.
INJURIES: UNKNOWN
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a possible motor vehicle crash on Cross Hill Road in the Town of Shaftsbury. Upon arrival, Trooper determined a vehicle had left the south side of the roadway an struck a utility pole causing it to sever and fall into the roadway. The involved vehicle was not on scene and could not be located in the vicinity.
Based on evidence at the scene it is believed the vehicle involved is a 2018-2019 Ford F-250 or F-350, similar to the attached photograph. The vehicle should have damage to the right side to include the truck bed and rear taillight. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Shepley of the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421