Shaftsbury Barracks/ Request For Information, Leaving the Scene of a Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20B302756                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 08/19/2020 at 2306 hours.

STREET: Cross Hill Road

TOWN: Shaftsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: White Creek Road

WEATHER:Clear and cool

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry gravel

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: UNKNOWN

AGE: N/A    

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018-2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-250 or F-350

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Right side of bed and taillight.

INJURIES: UNKNOWN

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a possible motor vehicle crash on Cross Hill Road in the Town of Shaftsbury. Upon arrival, Trooper determined a vehicle had left the south side of the roadway an struck a utility pole causing it to sever and fall into the roadway. The involved vehicle was not on scene and could not be located in the vicinity.

 

Based on evidence at the scene it is believed the vehicle involved is a 2018-2019 Ford F-250 or F-350, similar to the attached photograph. The vehicle should have damage to the right side to include the truck bed and rear taillight. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Shepley of the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

Shaftsbury Barracks/ Request For Information, Leaving the Scene of a Crash

