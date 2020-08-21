Westminster Barracks / Custodial Interference
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B103866
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Z. VanValkenburgh
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/20/2020 at approximately 0430 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartley Hill Road, Westminster
VIOLATION: Custodial Interference
ACCUSED: Mahlon Peachey
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT
VICTIM: SarahAnn Peachey
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/20/20 at approximately 0430 hours, Vermont State
Police in Westminster received a request for a welfare check on four children, ages 8,7,5 and 3, who were currently with their father, Mahlon Peachey, in Westminster for an overnight visit. The children's mother, SarahAnn Peachey, had received a concerning message from Mahlon which prompted her to call State Police.
Troopers responded to M. Peachey's residence and found the house deserted. S.
Peachey also reported the children told her their father told them they may be
moving to New York soon. Out of state travel is not permitted without S.
Peachey's consent according to a court issued custody order. Troopers, with the
assistance of the Windham County State's Attorney's office, prepared, applied
for and were granted a warrant for the apprehension of M. Peachey.
A short time later, Yates County Sheriff's Office in Penn Yan, NY located M.
Peachey and the four children on a vehicle stop in the afternoon on 08/20/20. M. Peachey was taken into custody and will be held in NY overnight pending extradition to VT to face Custodial Interference charges. The children were returned safely to their mother unharmed.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: undetermined
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: New York
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
