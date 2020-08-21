Westminster Barracks / Custodial Interference

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B103866

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Z. VanValkenburgh

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/20/2020 at approximately 0430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartley Hill Road, Westminster

VIOLATION: Custodial Interference

ACCUSED: Mahlon Peachey

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT

VICTIM: SarahAnn Peachey

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/20/20 at approximately 0430 hours, Vermont State

Police in Westminster received a request for a welfare check on four children, ages 8,7,5 and 3, who were currently with their father, Mahlon Peachey, in Westminster for an overnight visit. The children's mother, SarahAnn Peachey, had received a concerning message from Mahlon which prompted her to call State Police.

Troopers responded to M. Peachey's residence and found the house deserted. S.

Peachey also reported the children told her their father told them they may be

moving to New York soon. Out of state travel is not permitted without S.

Peachey's consent according to a court issued custody order. Troopers, with the

assistance of the Windham County State's Attorney's office, prepared, applied

for and were granted a warrant for the apprehension of M. Peachey.

A short time later, Yates County Sheriff's Office in Penn Yan, NY located M.

Peachey and the four children on a vehicle stop in the afternoon on 08/20/20. M. Peachey was taken into custody and will be held in NY overnight pending extradition to VT to face Custodial Interference charges. The children were returned safely to their mother unharmed.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: undetermined

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: New York

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.