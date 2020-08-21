Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Death investigation

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 20A303543                                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Amber Keener

STATION: Middlesex BCI                             

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 8/20/20 at approximately 1400 hours

LOCATION: Little River State Park, Waterbury, VT

INCIDENT: Death investigation

 

VICTIM: Henry Beaird

AGE: 5

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

The Vermont State Police is investigating an apparent drowning reported Thursday afternoon, Aug. 20, 2020, in the town of Waterbury.

 

Police received a call at 1411 hours requesting assistance locating a missing 5-year-old at the Little River State Park. When troopers arrived, the victim, Henry Beaird, 5, of Burlington, was receiving life-saving measures by rescue personnel. Despite the efforts of bystanders, Waterbury Rescue, Waterbury Fire Department and a helicopter medical crew, the victim was pronounced deceased on scene. Preliminary investigation by the state police determined Henry had been camping with his parents at the state park when he went missing, and was located unresponsive a short time later in the Waterbury Reservoir.

 

The victim’s body was being taken Thursday evening to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

 

No further information is available at this time.

 

- 30 -

 

