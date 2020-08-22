Manhasset School District Partners With CLEARED4CLASS To Bring Students and Staff Safely Back-To-School This Fall
Manhasset School District, a leading educator in Long Island has selected CLEARED4CLASS to ensure compliance and adherence to its Covid safety protocolsSOUTHAMPTON, NEW YORK, USA, August 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhasset School District, a leading educator in Long Island has selected CLEARED4CLASS as its partner to ensure compliance and adherence to its Covid safety protocols including symptom monitoring, access control and contact tracing.
CLEARED4CLASS is the latest product from Chelsea Health Solutions (CHS) on its’ patent-pending CLEARED4 platform. CHS launched CLEARED4WORK in May 2020 to help businesses bring their workforces back to the office, and has clients across hospitality, manufacturing, financial services, co-working and healthcare. In July, CHS launched CLEARED4FANS, in partnership with Legends Hospitality to help bring workers and fans back to stadiums across the country including Yankees Stadium and Dallas Cowboys Stadium.
CLEARED4CLASS is customized for the unique needs of schools and colleges who have to bring both students, parents, teachers and administrators back to safely.
CLEARED4CLASS provides comprehensive and frictionless symptom monitoring with automated contact tracing, tracking and trending. In addition secure, mobile passes for students and employees are issued which can be validated when entering any school location. These passes can be combined with temperature checks and test results for an additional layer of safety.
"We are committed to creating the safest environment for our students, faculty and staff when we reopen. After an extensive review of our options, it was evident that the CLEARED4CLASS solution best met our needs and we are excited to have them as our partner." Said Rosemary Johnson, Deputy Superintendent for Business and Finance, Manhasset School District.
CLEARED4CLASS is easy to implement and can be integrated into the back-to-school plan of a new client within 24 hours. Prospective clients should visit cleared4work.com/schools to learn more about getting a demonstration and configuration options and finding the product most suitable for their own needs.
"We are extremely pleased to bring CLEARED4CLASS to the Manhasset School District. We greatly appreciate the tremendous commitment Manhasset has to the education of all its children and we are truly honored to partner with them in this important endeavor." Said Dr. Soumi Eachempati, Co-Founder and CEO of Chelsea Health Solutions.
About CLEARED4CLASS
CLEARED4CLASS, is the latest solution from Chelsea Health Solutions, a NY company, enabling its’ clients, and their students and staff, to safely return to schools across America. CLEARED4CLASS is a patent-pending platform from Chelsea Health Solutions that provides a higher level of safety where Covid-19 cases could occur and afflict other individuals. Pioneered from advanced technology by FluChecker.com, CLEARED4CLASS includes advanced symptom monitoring, secure access control, and immediate automated contract tracing.
Chelsea Health Solutions previously launched CLEARED4WORK in May 2020 which is used across multiple verticals from sports stadiums to banks and co-working spaces to manufacturing sites.
For more information, visit Cleared4work.com or contact us on 866 254 9675.
