Construction begins tomorrow on Highway 53 from Max to Ruso

A construction project will begin tomorrow Friday, August 21, on Highway 53 from the Jct. of Hwy 83 at Max to the Jct. of Hwy 41 near Ruso. Asphalt overlay work will take place in both lanes causing single-lane traffic during the project. Motorists should be aware of heavy truck traffic within construction zone and drive accordingly.

During the project

Motorists can expect delays of up to 15 minutes

Single-lane of traffic through the construction zone

Flaggers and a pilot car will direct traffic through the construction zone

Speeds will be reduced to 45 mph through the construction zone

A 13 ft. width restriction will be in place

Oil may be present on the roadway.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of September.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 from any type of phone or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.