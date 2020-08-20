Middlesex Barracks Drug Sales with Death Resulting

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 20A302272

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6/5/2020 0814 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richardson Rd., Orange, VT

VIOLATION: Selling of Dispensing Drugs with Death Resulting

ACCUSED: Bridget Huckins

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VICTIM: Jefrey Cameron

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police began investigating the untimely death of Jefrey Cameron, 29 of Orange, Vermont. State Police were called to a home on Richardson Rd. in Orange where Cameron was found deceased. It was determined Cameron's death came as the result of an overdose of heroin which contained fentanyl. After more than two months of investigation, and with the assistance of the Barre City Police Department, Bridget Huckins, 27 of Barre, VT, was taken into custody on August 20, 2020. She is charged with Selling or Dispensing a Regulated Drug with Death Resulting. Huckins was arraigned in Washington Superior Court where she was held for lack of $15,000 bail and was not to be released except to a court approved person.

COURT ACTION: (X)Y N

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/20/20 1545 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $15,000

Detective Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Bureau of Criminal Investigation - Middlesex

1080 US Route 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

802-229-9191 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)

802-229-2648 (Fax)