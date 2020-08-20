Middlesex Barracks Drug Sales with Death Resulting
CASE#: 20A302272
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/5/2020 0814 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Richardson Rd., Orange, VT
VIOLATION: Selling of Dispensing Drugs with Death Resulting
ACCUSED: Bridget Huckins
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VICTIM: Jefrey Cameron
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police began investigating the untimely death of Jefrey Cameron, 29 of Orange, Vermont. State Police were called to a home on Richardson Rd. in Orange where Cameron was found deceased. It was determined Cameron's death came as the result of an overdose of heroin which contained fentanyl. After more than two months of investigation, and with the assistance of the Barre City Police Department, Bridget Huckins, 27 of Barre, VT, was taken into custody on August 20, 2020. She is charged with Selling or Dispensing a Regulated Drug with Death Resulting. Huckins was arraigned in Washington Superior Court where she was held for lack of $15,000 bail and was not to be released except to a court approved person.
COURT ACTION: (X)Y N
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/20/20 1545 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $15,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
