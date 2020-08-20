Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 878 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,064 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks Drug Sales with Death Resulting

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 20A302272

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Tylor Rancourt                          

STATION:  Middlesex Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 6/5/2020 0814 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richardson Rd., Orange, VT              

VIOLATION: Selling of Dispensing Drugs with Death Resulting

 

ACCUSED: Bridget Huckins                                                

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

VICTIM: Jefrey Cameron

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police began investigating the untimely death of Jefrey Cameron, 29 of Orange, Vermont. State Police were called to a home on Richardson Rd. in Orange where Cameron was found deceased. It was determined Cameron's death came as the result of an overdose of heroin which contained fentanyl. After more than two months of investigation, and with the assistance of the Barre City Police Department, Bridget Huckins, 27 of Barre, VT, was taken into custody on August 20, 2020. She is charged with Selling or Dispensing a Regulated Drug with Death Resulting. Huckins was arraigned in Washington Superior Court where she was held for lack of $15,000 bail and was not to be released except to a court approved person.

 

 

COURT ACTION: (X)Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:  8/20/20 1545 hours           

COURT: Washington Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $15,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

Detective Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Bureau of Criminal Investigation - Middlesex

1080 US Route 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

 

802-229-9191 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)

802-229-2648 (Fax)

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks Drug Sales with Death Resulting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.