Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for August 20-26, 2020

ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 North Exit Ramp at SR 61 (Exit 122): Motorists should be alert for lane shifts, workers present and use extreme caution through this ramp widening project.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 61 Bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway and Market Street in Clinton: SR 61 East is reduced to one lane through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changing conditions, lane shifts, and use extreme caution through this area.

ANDERSON COUNTY, US 25/SR 9 Bridge over Clinch River between SR 61 and Carden Farm Drive: SR 9 northbound is reduced to one lane approaching the bridge as crews continue work in this area. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changing conditions, lane shifts, and use extreme caution through this bridge construction project.

ANDERSON COUNTY, US 25/SR 9 at SR 170: Motorists should be alert for workers present, changing conditions, possible lane closures, and use extreme caution through this intersection construction project.

BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129 North and South between SR 35 Hall Road and Tyson Boulevard: Through Friday, August 21, 2020 the contractor will be setting beams for the new Hunt Road overpass near McGhee-Tyson Airport. Southbound Alcoa Highway traffic will be detoured onto Hunt Road, then to Louisville Road, and then back onto Alcoa Highway. Northbound Alcoa Highway traffic will be detoured using the existing on and off ramps at Hunt Road. Southbound detours will be in place nightly between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning, with northbound detours in place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning. This schedule is weather permitting. Motorists should be alert for workers present, possible lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic through this roadway construction project. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-hall-road-to-tyson-blvd.html

BLOUNT COUNTY, SR 335 Hunt Road Bridge over US 129 Alcoa Highway: Hunt Road is closed at the Alcoa Highway overpass as crews construct a new bridge in this area. Motorists should follow signed detours. This roadway is expected to re-open to traffic in December 2020.

BLOUNT COUNTY, SR 335 Hunt Road between Ambrose Street and Ramsay Street: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times as crews install utilities through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present directing traffic and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 135 and 142: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North near Mile Marker 143: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning on Sundays through Thursdays through this project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 South between Mile Markers 146 and 144: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North near Mile Marker 151.7: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning on Sundays through Thursdays through this project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 116 near Log Mile 4.5: SR 116 is reduced to one travel lane controlled by a temporary signal through this slide repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, be prepared to stop, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 297 between Shady Pine Lane and Brick Plant Lane: SR 297 is reduced to one travel lane controlled by a temporary signal through this slope stabilization project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, be prepared to stop, and use extreme caution through this area. This project is expected to last through November 2020.

CARTER COUNTY, US 19E/SR 37 Bridge over the Doe River and Riverview Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles 7.45 and 17.6: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, SR 63 between Old Town Creek and US 25E/SR 32: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect delays and use extreme caution through this area.

COCKE COUNTY, I-40 East and West between Mile Markers 430 and 434: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorist should be alert for workers present, reduce speed, and use extreme caution through this area.

COCKE COUNTY, I-40 East near Mile Marker 434.5: On Thursday, August 20, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

COCKE COUNTY, SR 9 near I-40: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect delays and use extreme caution through this area.

COCKE COUNTY, SR 32 between Chestnut Valley Way and US 321: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

COCKE COUNTY, SR 73 between Sevier County line and SR 32: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

GREENE COUNTY, I-81 North near Mile Marker 21.7: On Thursday, August 20, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, I-81 North near Mile Markers 8.9 and 9.4: On Thursday, August 20, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, SR 34 between Log Miles 3.6 and 4.7: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this area of this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, SR 474 between Log Miles 0.4 and 1.4: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this area of this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

HAWKINS COUNTY, SR 70 between Clinch Valley Road and Cave Springs Road: Motorists should be alert for a one lane condition controlled by a temporary traffic signal as work continues in this area. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution in this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, I-40 East and West between Mile Markers 421 and 430: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures Sundays through Thursdays between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway milling and resurfacing. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed or stopped traffic and use extreme caution through this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, SR 32 between French Broad River Bridge and Harrison Road: Motorists should be alert for possible daily lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. as crews perform roadway resurfacing. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, SR 32 Bridge over Long Creek: Motorists should be alert for lane closures controlled by a temporary traffic signal between the hours of 6 a.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020 through 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 as crews perform bridge deck work. Motorists should be alert for workers present, be prepared to stop and use extreme caution through this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, SR 35 between Sevier County line and SR 92: Motorists should be alert for possible daily lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. as crews perform roadway resurfacing. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, SR 341 between Log Miles 5.8 and 6.7: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this area of this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 West near Mile Marker 371.1: On Friday, August 21, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 East and West between Mile Markers 378 and West Hills (Exit 380): Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning on Sundays through Thursdays as crews complete final items through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 East between Mile Markers 384 and 385: On Friday, August 21, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 East and West near Mile Marker 387: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning Sunday through Thursday as crews perform sign repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 East and West between Mile Markers 394 and 396 (Holston River Bridge): Motorists should be alert for lane closures in place around the clock through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 West near Mile Marker 401.5: On Friday, August 21, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 East near Mile Marker 402: On Monday, August 24, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 109: On Friday, August 21, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-275 South near Mile Marker 1.9: On Monday, August 24, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, SR 1 between I-140 and Peters Road: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning Sunday through Thursday as crews perform roadway resurfacing. Motorist should be alert for workers present, slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 11W/SR 1 Rutledge Pike Bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad near Harris Road: Motorists should be alert for lane shifts and changing traffic patterns through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Topside Road and Maloney Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduce speed and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-little-river-to-maloney.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Maloney Road and Woodson Drive: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduce speed and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-maloney-to-woodson.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 441 Broadway Viaduct between Jackson Avenue and Fifth Avenue: US 441 Broadway Viaduct over Norfolk Southern Railroad in downtown Knoxville is closed for bridge replacement. The Broadway Viaduct will be closed to all traffic for the duration of the project. During the closure, Broadway will be closed from the intersection of Oak Avenue, Worlds Fair Park, and Jackson Avenue to just north of the Depot Avenue intersection. Depot Avenue will also be closed. These closures will ensure the safety of workers and motorists as crews demolish the old bridge and reconstruct the new bridge. Primary and Local Detour Routes around the bridge closure will be in place. For detour routes and project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/broadway-viaduct.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 441/SR 71 Chapman Highway between Highland View Drive and Burnett Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers and equipment present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/chapman-highway-evans-to-burnett.html

KNOX COUNTY, SR 162 Pellissippi Parkway West between I-40 and Lovell Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, expect possible delays, and use caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, SR 162 Pellissippi Parkway West at Hardin Valley Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, expect possible delays, and use caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, SR 168 Gov. John Sevier Highway Bridge over French Broad River: On Saturday, August 22, 2020 and Sunday, August 23, 2020, motorists should be alert for lane closures controlled by a temporary traffic signal as crews perform bridge deck work. Motorists should be alert for workers present, be prepared to stop and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, SR 170 East Raccoon Valley Road between I-75 and Old Raccoon Valley Drive: Motorists should be alert for possible daily lane closures through this utility project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect possible delays, and use caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, SR 332 Concord Road between Turkey Creek Road and Northshore: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-332-proposed-widening.html

LOUDON COUNTY, I-40 West near Mile Marker 365.4: On Sunday, August 23, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

LOUDON COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 79.4: On Saturday, August 22, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

MONROE COUNTY, US 411/SR 33 between King Road and Bridge over Little Tennessee River: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, expect possible delays, and use caution through this area.

MONROE COUNTY, SR 68 between Log Miles 25.6 and 34.6: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, expect possible delays, and use caution through this area.

ROANE COUNTY, I-40 West near Mile Marker 358.3: On Sunday, August 23, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

ROANE COUNTY, I-40 West near Mile Marker 348.5.3: On Saturday, August 22, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

SCOTT COUNTY, US 27/SR 29 between Industrial Lane and Second Avenue: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect possible delays, and use caution through this area.

SCOTT COUNTY, SR 63 between Rocky Branch Loop and Huntsville Drive: Through September 4, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible daily lane closures through this utility project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect possible delays, and use caution through this area.

SEVIER COUNTY, SR 71 between US 411 and Macon Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers and equipment present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SEVIER COUNTY, SR 73 between SR 416 and Shultz Road: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

SEVIER COUNTY, SR 416 near Rubye Road: Motorists should be alert for one lane condition through this area as crews continue slide repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, I-26 West near Mile Markers 6.2 and 8.7: On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, I-81 South near Mile Markers 68.8 and 60.5: On Saturday, August 22, 2020 motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 137 between the Virginia State Line and SR 1: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway milling and resurfacing. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed or stopped traffic and use extreme caution through this area.

UNICOI COUNTY, I-81 West near Mile Markers 29.4 and 53.9: On Monday, August 24, 2020 and Tuesday, August 25, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

UNICOI COUNTY, SR 36 between Log Miles 2.5 and 5.3: SR 36 is closed to thru traffic through this emergency slope stabilization project. This temporary closure will remain in place around the clock through August 31, 2020. During this time motorists should follow signed detour route and adjust travel times accordingly. Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures, workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this slope stabilization project.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-26 East and West between Mile Markers 10 and 25: Through Tuesday, August 25, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform pavement marking installations. Motorists should be alert for slow moving equipment, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-26 East and West between Mile Markers 16 and 18: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect delays, and use extreme caution approaching this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-26 West near Mile Marker 19.1: On Monday, August 24, 2020 and Tuesday, August 25, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-26 East near Mile Markers 20.1 and 22.9: On Monday, August 24, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-81 South near Mile Marker 50.7: On Monday, August 24, 2020 and Tuesday, August 25, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 93 between Davis Road and Fire Hall Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, and use caution through this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 354 Boones Creek Road at I-26: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Lake Park Drive will be closed and detoured at the intersection with SR 354 as construction continues in this area. Motorists should follow signed detour. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect delays and use extreme caution through this area.

