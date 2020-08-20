August 20, 2020 - TWC Allocated $106.4 Million for Child Care Programs

Date: August 20, 2020

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) approved $106.4 million to assist TWC’s 28 Local Workforce Boards (Boards) and child care providers to address higher child care costs resulting from COVID-19.

On March 27, 2020 the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ( CARES ) Act was enacted, which included approximately $371 million in Child Care Development Block Grant ( CCDBG ) funds to help Texas to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 on child care.

Previously, TWC had authorized the use of $100 million of CCDBG CARES Act funds to provide a temporary three-month benefit for the children of Essential Workers. An additional $100 million was also previously authorized for a 25% Enhanced Reimbursement Rate to assist subsidy providers with higher operating costs as a result of COVID. Today, TWC approved an additional $53.8 million in CCDBG CARES Act funds to support the 25% Enhanced Reimbursement Rate through December 2020.

Today, TWC also authorized the use of $19.3 million in CCDBG CARES Act funds in fiscal year 2020 to allow Local Workforce Development Boards (Boards) to address the higher costs of child care that the state has experienced since March. When schools closed in March TWC began paying for full-time child care for students who were previously receiving part-time, afterschool child care. We expect these higher costs to continue, therefore, TWC approved an additional $33.3 million in CCDBG CARES funds for fiscal year 2021 to help more families work and support the Texas economy. For more information on our child care program visit the TWC website at www.twc.texas.gov/students/child-care-program.

