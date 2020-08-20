New Print-On-Demand Dealer Tag Available

For Immediate Release: August 20, 2020 COLUMBUS – Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has implemented a new print-on-demand temporary tag through OPLATES.com, allowing customers to print their temporary tag without going into a Deputy Registrar. Individuals who purchase vehicles through private sales, new residents who are in the process of obtaining an Ohio title, and/or customers that have purchased a vehicle from a dealership that does not sell temporary tags can take advantage of this new service. “This is another example of how our administration is changing the culture of state government to be more customer-service friendly,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “You can run government more like a business and deliver convenience to your customers.” Customers can place their order for the temporary tag and complete the payment through OPLATES.com. A temporary tag number can then be immediately printed by the customer. Customers will be able to utilize all 45 days of the temporary tag and will not lose time through the mailing process. Customers are encouraged to either put the temporary tag in their back window or to place it in a plastic sleeve in the license plate bracket to protect it from the elements. To make services more convenient and innovative, the BMV expanded many of its services online through BMV Online Services; in many cases, there is no need to immediately visit your local BMV agency. Additionally, during Ohio’s state of emergency, if your license, ID card, or vehicle registration (including your plates and stickers) expired on or after March 9, 2020, your expiration date has been automatically extended until 90 days after the state of emergency ends or December 1, 2020, whichever comes first. If it is absolutely necessary to visit your local BMV, take advantage of BMV’s other innovative service, “Get In Line, Online.” “Get In Line, Online” is a virtual queuing system that allows customers to check into the deputy registrar location online and advance in line without physically waiting in the office. “The BMV has strived to use innovation to make our services more convenient,” said Ohio BMV Registrar Charles Norman. “Initiatives such as the “Get In Line, Online” virtual queuing system, expanded online services, and now print-on-demand temporary tags are all part of a continuous effort to enhance and improve our customers’ experience.” The new print-on-demand temporary tags are being issued at most dealerships. Deputy registrar locations will continue to issue cardboard temporary tags until January 2021. ###