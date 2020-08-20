Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 876 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,063 in the last 365 days.

New Main/Major Avenue traffic signal to be activated Friday afternoon in Riverton

TrafficSignalRiverton8-2020.jpgTesting of the new Riverton Main Street/Major Avenue traffic signal is under way, and the new traffic signal is scheduled for full-time activation at about 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21.

"Motorists should be aware that the traffic signal will be fully operational Friday afternoon. Please drive safely, buckle up and be prepared for this," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton.

The new traffic signal is part of the ongoing $3.29 million US26 (Riverton West Main ADA and Major Avenue/Main Street intersection traffic signal) project. The project also includes Americans with Disabilities Act improvements at every street corner and replacement of broken curb, gutter and sidewalk between the end of the concrete pavement in downtown Riverton (North 1st Street) and West Main Street’s intersection with Hill Street at the west end of the Central Wyoming College campus in Riverton.

"We continue to encourage people to slow down and drive safely through the work zone," Scheidemantel said.

Prime contractor on the project is S&S Builders, LLC, of Gillette.

S&S Builders, LLC, was awarded the contract to rebuild the Major Avenue/Main Street intersection and complete ADA improvements and repair broken curb, gutter and sidewalk on Dec. 12, 2019. Contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2020.

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803. 

You just read:

New Main/Major Avenue traffic signal to be activated Friday afternoon in Riverton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.