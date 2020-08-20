New Main/Major Avenue traffic signal to be activated Friday afternoon in Riverton

Testing of the new Riverton Main Street/Major Avenue traffic signal is under way, and the new traffic signal is scheduled for full-time activation at about 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21.

"Motorists should be aware that the traffic signal will be fully operational Friday afternoon. Please drive safely, buckle up and be prepared for this," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton.

The new traffic signal is part of the ongoing $3.29 million US26 (Riverton West Main ADA and Major Avenue/Main Street intersection traffic signal) project. The project also includes Americans with Disabilities Act improvements at every street corner and replacement of broken curb, gutter and sidewalk between the end of the concrete pavement in downtown Riverton (North 1st Street) and West Main Street’s intersection with Hill Street at the west end of the Central Wyoming College campus in Riverton.

"We continue to encourage people to slow down and drive safely through the work zone," Scheidemantel said.

Prime contractor on the project is S&S Builders, LLC, of Gillette.

S&S Builders, LLC, was awarded the contract to rebuild the Major Avenue/Main Street intersection and complete ADA improvements and repair broken curb, gutter and sidewalk on Dec. 12, 2019. Contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2020.

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.