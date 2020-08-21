Does Healthcare Marketing Remain Relevant During the Covid 19 Pandemic?
SOUTH MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even during the midst of a national crisis, everything cannot grind to a halt. Because of Covid 19, many healthcare providers have closed offices. Many patients have been staying away, only visiting for medical emergencies. This unprecedented situation has many healthcare providers faced with tough choices about whether to maintain their healthcare marketing investments, or to stop them altogether to conserve resources.
We have put together this guide to assist doctors, dentists, surgical centers, urgent care centers, and other entities in taking measures to ensure that their business is not permanently damaged when the crisis eventually passes.
Changes in Patient Behavior
A sizable percentage of your patients will:
Be anxious and confused about what specific actions they should take, due to conflicting recommendations and news media stories.
Put off preventative and non-emergency visits to healthcare providers. This is particularly true for those who have high deductibles or no health insurance at all.
Cancel routine appointments.
Be less likely to have employer-sponsored health insurance.
May have no health insurance at all.
Higher rates of stress-induced medical problems due to concerns over the pandemic and media coverage.
Patient Retention Guidelines
It is vitally important that you retain your patient base for your healthcare business. As a result, you need to formulate a proactive process to ensure that you keep your patients during this time of unprecedented stress and disruption. Here are a few tips for preserving your patient base:
Regularly communicate with your patients and advise them on specific steps that they should be taking. Utilize any available media to communicate with all of your patients on a regular basis. You can communicate through emails, text messages and voicemails. When it comes to anything health related, patients rely upon medical professionals more than anyone else.
Patient Acquisition Marketing Recommendations
Healthcare providers have a tendency to overreact and slash their marketing budgets during downturns, as this is easier to do than furlough workers. Although reducing your marketing budget during a downturn is sensible, you should avoid indiscriminately cutting your marketing investment across the board. Here are some suggestions to acquire new patients during this crisis:
Thoroughly review all of your marketing activities regarding patient acquisitions, such as sending out coupons, social media, TV and radio advertisements, and paid print advertising. Since the pool of prospective patients will have shrunk during this time, the cost of acquiring each new patient will have increased. Make sure you are getting value for your investment.
Maintain your low-cost marketing campaigns like influencer marketing and social media. These efforts will pay off for you in the long run, so did not want to lose all of your momentum by cutting back.
Digital marketing like social media, blogging and medical SEO is designed so that prospective patients find you on Google when they are searching for the services that you provide. Properly implemented, digital marketing can be relied upon to generate the highest return on your marketing investment over time.
Create an online discussion board so that patients can ask questions. You can choose to make your answers publicly available so that you do not have to answer the same question multiple times. Just a small daily investment of your time will assure your patients that you are thinking of them during this difficult time.
We recommend that you maintain your medical reputation management investment. We strongly feel that having an outstanding online reputation is critical for a successful healthcare business. This is because a large majority of patients rely upon online reviews when it comes to choosing a new provider.
Final Word
As you must now realize, it is a myth that healthcare businesses are recession proof. Your business is negatively impacted during a slow down, just as most businesses are. As a result, it pays to avoid arbitrarily slashing your marketing investment while focusing on patient retention, strengthening patient satisfaction, and safeguarding your valuable online reputation.
When this crisis eventually ends, you want to make sure that you still have some marketing momentum in your favor by keeping up with essential marketing activities so that you can both retain current patients and attract new ones. For more medical marketing strategies visit TraffiCosmetic.com.
Camilo Burgos
