Dr. Antun Offering Miami Vaginal Rejuvenation Treatment For Vaginal Relaxation And Urinary Incontinence
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami area doctor, Rafael Antun is announcing that he is offering laser vaginal rejuvenation cosmetic procedures for women who are dealing with the conditions of vaginal relaxation and urinary incontinence. Dr. Antun, a Certified Associate of the Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation Institute of America, is well known for his skill in diverse areas like general surgery, cosmetic surgery and urology.
Vaginal Relaxation and Urinary Incontinence
American women often deal with problems that can be helped by a skilled cosmetic surgeon like Dr. Rafael Antun. These conditions affect as many as 30 million American women. Urinary incontinence among women involves difficulty in controlling the flow of urine, or changes in bowel habits. These unpleasant symptoms are often caused by aging, childbirth, or both. Pelvic relaxation is the term used to describe both of these conditions.
When the problem is due to childbirth, it is caused by certain changes the body undergoes during labor. When giving birth, tissues like muscles and ligaments can begin separating, weakening them when the baby moves through the birth canal. The problem can grow worse in time, leading to the dropping of the pelvic organs from their usual positions.
Symptoms
Pelvic relaxation symptoms vary, depending upon the affected organs. Many women experience a sensation of fullness or heaviness. In the course of normal physical activities like walking, running, laughing, or coughing, affected women may lose small to moderate amounts of urine. Obviously, this causes a deterioration in the quality of life of these women.
Miami Vaginal Rejuvenation Treatment For Vaginal Relaxation And Urinary Incontinence
Also known as a Miami vaginoplasty, the vaginal rejuvenation procedure offered by Dr. Antun is actually a number of related procedures for supporting and tightening the vagina and related structures.
The procedure involves the use of a medical laser that passes over the treatment area. The goal of the procedure is increasing collagen production and tissue remodeling. It results in the formation of new nerve endings and blood vessels.
Following the procedure, patients are reporting less discomfort and enhanced vaginal tone, lubrication and flexibility.
Many patients experienced improvement in only one treatment session. But most women require multiple treatments to achieve optimal effects. There is a waiting time of up to one month between treatment sessions.
A vaginal rejuvenation procedure does not involve any pain or require anesthesia, in most cases. A topical anesthetic may be used in certain instances.
Dr. Antun is encouraging women bothered by vaginal relaxation and urinary incontinence to contact his office today to schedule a consultation in Miami at their earliest convenience.
