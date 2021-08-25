Urology Cure Offering TAM Shock Wave Therapy For Treating Erectile Dysfunction in Miami
Urology Cure Offering TAM Shock Wave Therapy For Treating Erectile Dysfunction in MiamiMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAM-Focused Linear Shock Wave Therapy is an advanced treatment for Erectile Dysfunction (ED) and peyronie’s disease that is available to patients in the Miami and Fort Lauderdale area of Florida. This treatment is based upon the latest scientific evidence regarding Erectile Dysfunction and prostate health, boasting an impressive 90% success rate. If you are suffering from ED, you owe it to yourself to explore this exciting treatment option.
What is erectile dysfunction (ED)?
ED is a condition in which a man cannot achieve or maintain an erection. It prevents the sufferer from engaging in sexual intercourse or finishing sex. In the past, the condition was known as impotence. Although ED can affect men of any age, it is more prevalent among those older than 75 years of age.
Erectile Dysfunction is not an inevitable part of aging. As you grow older, you may find that you require more stimulation to achieve an erection than you did when you were younger. You will likely also require more time between erections. It is important to not simply accept ED as a normal part of aging, as you should be able to achieve and maintain an erection so that you enjoy sexual activity as you grow older.
What is TAM Shockwave Therapy?
Medically known as low-intensity shockwave therapy, shockwave therapy is a non-invasive treatment that is often used in orthopedics to help repair broken bones, injured tendons, and injured ligaments. It has also seen use in enhancing wound healing by speeding up cellular growth and tissue repair.
To achieve an erection, healthy blood must circulate and reach penile tissue. Shockwave therapy is favorably viewed as a method of strengthening and repairing blood vessels found within the penis to improve blood flow, which is a common treatment target for many ED medications like Viagra and Cialis.
How does TAM therapy work?
TAM Shockwave Therapy is administered using a special device placed around different regions of the penis. This device is moved along sections of the penis for about 15 minutes as it emits pulses. The treatment does not require any anesthesia.
The pulses of the device have the effect of enhancing blood flow and encouraging penis tissue remodeling, which should lead to improved erections to enable you to take part in sexual activity.
The treatment encourages your body to form new blood vessels within the penis for the achievement of a full and rigid erection. It also has the ability to remove plaque found in the penis among older men. The entire treatment is painless and requires no anesthetic.
Shockwave Therapy Research
A 2010 study followed 20 men with Erectile Dysfunction who were being treated with shockwave therapy. The study found that all men enjoyed enhanced erectile function after only a few months of therapy. A follow-up study found no adverse effects among the treated men.
Schedule Your ED treatment In Miami
Having an occasional episode of Erectile Dysfunction is completely normal. But if you find that your ED occurs frequently and is having a negative impact on your sex life, please schedule an appointment or consultation with your doctor if you would like to request more information about how your condition can be helped without the use of medication or surgery.
