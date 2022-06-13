HD Esthetique Offers Brazilian Butt Lift in Miami, Florida
HD Esthetique Offers Brazilian Butt Lift in Miami, FloridaMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) is an increasingly popular cosmetic procedure that Dr. Antún can use to enhance both the size and shape of your buttocks using unwanted fat taken from your own body. In contrast to conventional butt augmentation, which involves implants, the BBL is considered to be a safer and more natural alternative by BBL doctors in miami, since it utilizes fat taken from the patient themselves to enhance their contours.
To perform your BBL in Miami , Dr. Antún will work with you to decide how much fat will be transferred, as well as what parts of your body are most suitable for fat harvesting.
Brazilian Butt Lift Procedure Benefits
One key benefit of the BBL Miami procedure is that it both enhances the appearance of your buttocks, while reducing fat in other parts of your body. Other benefits include:
Minimizes cellulite visibility
Enhances shape, volume and firmness
Offers long-lasting, natural-looking results
Minimizes mild sagging appearance in the buttocks
Addresses body proportion concerns, like asymmetry
The BBL Procedure
There are two key components to the Brazilian Butt Lift Miami patients can expect: fat harvesting and buttock augmentation. The first component of the procedure involves the harvesting of fat to be used for augmentation. Some common donor areas include the thighs, hips, abdomen and lower back. Once Dr. Antún has removed enough excess fat, he will carefully purify and filter it so that it can be safely reinjected.
Next, Dr. Antún will strategically inject the harvested fat into your buttocks area to create additional volume and improve the overall contour of your buttocks. Even though some of the injected fat will be absorbed by your body over time, most of it will connect to a blood supply so that you achieve long-lasting buttocks enhancement.
BBL Recovery
After undergoing a Brazilian buttock lift Miami patients can expect some mild to moderate swelling and bruising in the area of their buttocks and the area of fat harvesting. These effects should subside soon; in the meantime, you will be prescribed medication to help you deal with any discomfort that you may be experiencing.
During the first few weeks while you are recovering from your BBL, you will need to wear a compression garment to ensure that you heal properly. Avoid directly sitting on your buttocks during this time to avoid soreness and ensure that your final results are not negatively impacted. You may also want to use special chairs or cushions to enhance your comfort and your final results.
Brazilian Butt Lift FAQ
Below are some frequently asked questions about the Brazilian Butt Lift procedure:
How is a BBL different from a butt augmentation?
If you are undergoing a BBL, your own body will supply the fat that will be transferred into your buttocks to enhance their size and shape. On the other hand, a conventional butt augmentation involves the placement of silicone implants to enhance shape and volume in the buttocks area. This type of procedure is normally used for patients who are very lean and don't have sufficient fat for harvesting during a BBL surgery.
How long will my recovery take?
You can expect to experience some swelling, bruising, and redness while you're recovering from your BBL. Most patients require about 10 to 14 days of downtime after their BBL procedure.
You may notice some immediate results after your procedure, but it will probably take an additional six months for all of your swelling to resolve and for your buttocks to settle into their final shape.
Does a BBL involves scars?
Undergoing a BBL will involve some minimal scarring. A small incision is necessary to insert the liposuction cannula. However, Dr. Antún is careful to make sure that needed incisions are placed in naturally camouflaged areas, such as skin folds. Your scars should fade over time and may become virtually unnoticeable.
Schedule Your Consultation
When looking for a Brazilian buttock lift dr Miami area residents turn to Dr. Antún. With over 15 years of cosmetic surgery experience, you are in good hands. Dr. Antún's team of aestheticians stands ready to assist you in achieving your aesthetic goals for a truly beautiful and natural result. If you have been searching Google for a “Brazilian Butt lift near me,” please contact HD Esthetique today to schedule your free consultation.
Dr. Rafael Antun
HD Esthetique
+1 305-668-2853
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
Brazilian Butt Lift(BBL) - Patient Information Guide - HD Esthetique - Miami, Florida