NDDOT receives Operations Excellence Award

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) received the Operations Excellence Award in the small project category of America’s Transportation Awards for establishing highway safety corridors in the state. NDDOT earned regional recognition in the national award program for providing solutions that increase safety and save lives, plus deliver a more reliable, well-functioning, and safer transportation system through operational solutions.

The NDDOT competed in the Western Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (WASHTO) region which featured 30 projects from 15 states.

“Safety is our number one priority as we invest in additional safety features on our highways to reach the goal of Vision Zero,” said NDDOT Director Bill Panos. “It is nice to be recognized for this project, but our work isn’t done. We will continue to look for ways to improve the safety of our state highway system.”

A safety corridor is a designated section of highway that includes enhanced safety features and an increase in law enforcement to remind drivers that they are responsible for obeying all traffic laws and posted speed limits. A driver may notice additional signage indicating reduced speed, no-passing zones, information about road conditions, and reminders to buckle up, drive sober and distraction free. In addition to these signs, pavement markings will be more visible, especially in dark or wet conditions.

Safety corridors are located in the following locations:

US 85 Watford City to ND 68: 14-mile safety corridor

US 52 Brooks Junction to Velva: 35-mile safety corridor

US 83 Bismarck to Washburn: 36-mile safety corridor

For more information on the safety corridors and our mission to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries caused by motor vehicle crashes, visit https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

The America’s Transportation Awards are sponsored by the American Association of State Highway Officials (AASHTO), American Automobile Association (AAA), and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.