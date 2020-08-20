St Johnsbury Barracks / Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20A404229
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Thompson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 08-18-20 / approximately 1449 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Eastwood Ln, Ryegate VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Charlene Yarosheuick
AGE: 73
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate VT
VICTIM: Renada Walters
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08-18-20, at approximately 1449 hours, Vermont State Police responded to the area of Eastwood LN in Ryegate for a reported assault. Investigation revealed Charlene Yarosheuick struck Renada Walters causing her pain. Yarosheuick was issued a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12-07-20
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.