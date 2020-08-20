Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks / Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A404229

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Thompson                              

STATION: St. Johnsbury                      

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 08-18-20 / approximately 1449 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Eastwood Ln, Ryegate VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Charlene Yarosheuick                                             

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate VT

 

VICTIM: Renada Walters

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08-18-20, at approximately 1449 hours, Vermont State Police responded to the area of Eastwood LN in Ryegate for a reported assault. Investigation revealed Charlene Yarosheuick struck Renada Walters causing her pain. Yarosheuick was issued a citation to appear in court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-07-20           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N    

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT:  NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

St Johnsbury Barracks / Assault

