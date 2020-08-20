St Johnsbury Barracks / Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A404229

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Thompson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 08-18-20 / approximately 1449 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Eastwood Ln, Ryegate VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Charlene Yarosheuick

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate VT

VICTIM: Renada Walters

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08-18-20, at approximately 1449 hours, Vermont State Police responded to the area of Eastwood LN in Ryegate for a reported assault. Investigation revealed Charlene Yarosheuick struck Renada Walters causing her pain. Yarosheuick was issued a citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-07-20

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.