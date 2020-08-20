Continuous Improvement Cycle | Nebraska Department of Education

Section 200.84 of the regulations requires SEAs to determine the effectiveness of the MEP through a written evaluation that measures the implementation and results achieved by the programs against the State’s measurable outcomes and performance targets, particularly for those students who are a priority for services.

Priority for Services (PFS) and At-Risk

Priority for Services – This term is described in section 1304(d) of the statute as “migratory children who are failing, or most at risk of failing, to meet the State’s challenging State academic content standards and challenging State student academic achievement standards, and whose education has been interrupted during the regular school year.”

Priority for services is given to migratory children who (1) have made a qualifying move within the previous 1-year period and who (2) are failing, or most at risk of failing, to meet the challenging State academic standards; or have dropped out of school, (applies to USA schools only).

Priority for Services (PFS) and At-Risk

Instructional and Support Services

Services – “Services” are a subset of all allowable activities that the MEP can provide through its programs and projects. “Services” are those educational or educationally related activities that: (1) directly benefit a migrant child; (2) address a need of a migrant child consistent with the SEA’s comprehensive needs assessment and service delivery plan; (3) are grounded in scientifically based research or, in the case of support services, are a generally accepted practice; and (4) are designed to enable the program to meet its measurable outcomes and contribute to the achievement of the State’s performance targets. Activities related to identification and recruitment activities, parental involvement, program evaluation, professional development, or administration of the program are examples of allowable activities that are NOT considered services. Other examples of an allowable activity that would not be considered a service would be the one-time act of providing instructional packets to a child or family, and handing out leaflets to migrant families on available reading programs as part of an effort to increase the reading skills of migrant children. Although these are allowable activities, they are not services because they do not meet all of the criteria above.

Support Services – These MEP-funded services include, but are not limited to, health, nutrition, counseling, and social services for migrant families; necessary educational supplies, and transportation. The one-time act of providing instructional or informational packets to a child or family does not constitute a support service.

Instructional and Support Services

Instructional services (e.g., educational activities for preschool-age children and instruction in elementary and secondary schools, such as tutoring before and after school); and

Support services (e.g., educationally related activities, such as advocacy for migrant children; health, nutrition, and social services for migrant families; necessary educational supplies; transportation).

Nebraska Service Reporting Codes (Revised 2015-16)

Nebraska MEP Services Log