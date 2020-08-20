Michael Gutierrez, joins Vanguard Capital Equities as the Managing Director of the Mid-Stream Business Development

A three generations experience at its best

Michael Gutierrez, is joining the management team at Vanguard Capital | Equities Michael’s infusion into the organization is built on his oil and gas mid-stream

ODESSA CITY, TEXAS, U.S.A., August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanguard Capital Equities today announced Michael Gutierrez has been named Managing Director of Mid-Stream Business Development, at Vanguard. Michael will report to Joseph McCormick, Executive Vice President and COO of the Vanguard Capital Equities.

“Michael has been in the Mid-Stream Oil and Gas industry for more than 25 years, with family ties in the industry for three generations. Michael grew up in west Texas where the industry thrives, and he understands the dynamics of the industry,” said McCormick. “I am thrilled to have Michael on board in leading our growth in the Mid-Stream business”.

Michael began his career in the manufacturing space of the Mid-Stream Oil and Gas as a regional operations manager. He worked alongside many blue-chip companies bringing industrial infrastructure projects to completion. He has collaborated with many municipalities, power plants, paper mills, refiners, and many others to oversee multi-million-dollar contracts.

As a hands-on advisor, he helped many independent oil and gas companies with their sales, service, and manufacturing around the United States. Manufacturing products like sucker rods, power tongs, drill pipe, motors, well heads, blowout preventer valves, and fishing tools in the Permian Basin. Michael has helped companies build sales teams to cover Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. Recently he led 3 companies in the midstream space to expand their market penetration of the Permian basin. For example, worked on acquiring master service agreements (MSA’s) for each one of them and helped build a solid experienced team to continue the progress.

Michael is described as boots on the ground working along-side clients getting his hands dirty along the way. He has built his reputation with honesty and tabletop meetings surpassing his client’s expectations. With his faith and core values, he has brought many people and companies together aligning both for success.

Michael is leading the company business development out of the Odessa office.

