Enviva Pellets Greenwood, LLC Virtual Public Hearing - August 20, 2020

When

Thursday, August 20, 2020

6:30 PM

Event Details

DHEC will hold a virtual public hearing to receive comments on the proposed Enviva Air Construction Permit on August 20, 2020 at 6:30 pm. Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in our state, the public hearing will be held virtually and will provide interested persons the opportunity to participate remotely either online or by telephone. Anyone who plans to participate in the public hearing should complete the registration form prior to August 20, 2020. After we receive your registration, we will provide you with instructions on how to join the public hearing from your personal computer or phone device. Completing the registration form also allows you to let us know how you prefer to be notified of DHEC’s final decision on the air construction permit.

During the public hearing, DHEC staff will provide a brief summary of the proposed action and accept verbal and written comments to be considered prior to making a final decision. DHEC staff does not respond to comments or answer questions during a public hearing.

Register

A recording of the public hearing and all materials discussed will be posted on this webpage. If you are unable to access the webpage, or have questions about participating in the hearing, please contact Monica Taylor no later than August 14, 2020, at (803) 898-7678, or by email at taylormn@dhec.sc.gov, to register and receive the hearing materials.