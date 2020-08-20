Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,885 in the last 365 days.

WV Confirms First Case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has confirmed that a West Virginia child has been diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). This is the first reported case in West Virginia.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired. Many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

“This development is an unfortunate reminder that COVID-19 does not just affect the elderly,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “We must continue to be diligent in our efforts to protect each other by social distancing, wearing masks in public and following all recommendations of local, state and federal health experts.”

You just read:

WV Confirms First Case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.