ProServeIT Earns Windows Server & SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization
ProServeIT Corporation recently announced it has earned the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.
ProServeIT has worked very hard to earn this recognition from Microsoft. Through achieving certifications, assessments, and proven customer success, our team has exceeded my expectations.”MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProServeIT Corporation recently announced it has earned the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and expertise in migrating Windows Server and SQL Server-based workloads to Azure.
— Eric Sugar, President, ProServeIT
Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their migration practices, are able to earn the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Azure advanced specialization.
As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that Cloud computing can deliver, and with the recent end-of-support for Windows Server 2008 R2 and SQL Server 2008 R2, they are looking for a partner with advanced skills to assess, plan, and migrate their existing workloads to the Cloud.
“ProServeIT has worked very hard to earn this recognition from Microsoft. Through achieving certifications, assessments, and proven customer success, our team has exceeded my expectations and I couldn’t be prouder of everyone on the team who contributed to this advanced specialization,” says Eric Sugar, President of ProServeIT Corporation.
Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. added, “The Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating Windows-based workloads over to Azure. ProServeIT clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to successful migration so that they can start enjoying the benefits of being in the Cloud.”
About ProServeIT Corporation
As a multi-award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner, ProServeIT Corporation has been helping organizations of all sizes increase their efficiency, eliminate their “IT debt” and apply a security lens to everything they do. ProServeIT understands that every organization has unique needs and challenges and we work with our customers to understand the culture of their organization, who their customers are, and what’s most important to them as a company.
To provide consistent 24×7 customer service, ProServeIT is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, with offices in Alberta, Prince Edward Island, British Columbia, France, the United States, and Vietnam.
