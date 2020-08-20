Waterline Project Continues in Mifflinburg, Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 45 (Chestnut Street) are advised of lane closures in Mifflinburg, Union County, for a waterline project.

On Sunday, August 23, between the hours of 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM, the contractor will begin laying the base coat on Chestnut Street. On Monday, August 24, during daylight hours, the contractor will begin to mill the roadway in preparation for the final paving coat. On Monday, August 24, between the hours of 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM, the final wearing coat will be paved.

Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.

